Covid news - live: England’s new isolation rules come in as US expert says Omicron still to peak
People self-isolating with Covid-19 in England will have the option to reduce their isolation period after 5 full days if they test negative on both day 5 and day 6 and do not have a temperature, according to the new government guidelines coming in force from Monday.
If anyone still tests positive on day 5 on rapid lateral flow tests, they must continue to stay in isolation until they have had 2 consecutive negative tests taken on separate days.
The decision was taken to “support essential public services and keep supply chains running over the winter”.
Meanwhile, more than 70,000 new Covid cases have been reported in the UK with 88 further deaths on Sunday. The data does not include Scotland’s figures due to a technical fault.
Elsewhere, the US saw over 800,000 new cases even on a Sunday — when reported figures are typically lower — as the country’s surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy warned that “the next few weeks will be tough” and that the present Omicron-fuelled wave of coronavirus has yet to peak.
New Covid self-isolation rules come into force in England
People who have tested positive for Covid in England can now leave self-isolation after five days following two negative lateral flow tests (LFTs).
The changes to self-isolation rules are part of government plans to try and reduce staffing pressures amid the Omicron wave.
Under the new rules, people can leave isolation at the start of the sixth day after two negative LFT results - one on day five and the other on day six.
New Covid self-isolation rules come into force in England
Isolation period has been cut as government hopes to reduce staffing pressures
