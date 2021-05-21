The success of the vaccination programme and the huge sacrifices people have made in sticking to coronavirus restrictions have enabled the government to implement the next stage of unlocking.

Since 17 May, people in England have been able to meet in indoor settings in groups of six, or two households, for the first time this year.

And in what was an emotional moment for many, individuals are now allowed to be in close contact with family and friends, including hugging.

Add to this the reopening of indoor hospitality, entertainment and sporting venues, and the green light for larger gatherings (of up to 30 people) for events such as weddings in outdoor and Covid-secure indoor settings, and step three of the roadmap out of lockdown in England will have a profoundly positive impact on many people’s daily lives.

However, experts have warned that the hard work that has enabled the country to reach this milestone should not be undermined by a failure to adhere to guidance on hygiene and important Covid practices, such as washing hands, wearing a face covering, keeping space in public spaces and maintaining good ventilation.

Around one in three people who have Covid have no symptoms and are spreading it without knowing, so sticking to the rule of six, or two households, when meeting inside is key.

NHS GP Dr Helen Lawal said: “It’s really exciting that we are now all going to be allowed to see friends and family members inside – however, it’s still incredibly important that we remember key behaviours when taking these steps.

NHS GP Dr Helen Lawal urged people to stick to the Covid rules on Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air (Helen Lawal)

“Following the Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air behaviours, such as washing hands, wearing face masks and opening windows (especially if you do have visitors inside your home), will ensure we are keeping our friends and family safe as we move through the roadmap out of lockdown.

“Don’t forget about the twice weekly testing, using rapid lateral flow tests to help identify the one in three who don’t have any symptoms, and checking in on the NHS Covid-19 app when visiting public venues, will also help to reduce the spread of Covid-19.”

Kieran Wardle, director of London-based architecture practice, Kieran Wardle Architects, which primarily works on residential projects across the capital and southeast England, is planning on visiting his family in Liverpool now that the rules have eased.

Kieran Wardle, director of London-based architecture practice, Kieran Wardle Architects (Kieran Wardle)

“I haven’t been to see my family since last summer, I was planning to go back home for Christmas but then had to change my plans just before I came back and spent Christmas in London instead,” he said. “I’ve missed a few important birthdays so I am looking forward to going and spending time with all of my family again.”

For the artistic director of Newcastle’s Northern Chords Festival, Jonathan Bloxham, 17 May brought a long-awaited return to live music concerts. He worked with Polyphony Arts to bring a safe and relaxed classical concert to St James’s and St Basil’s Church in Fenham.

“It’s the first live music people have seen this year,” said Mr Bloxham. “A lot of the performers got quite emotional because it’s the first time we’ve all been together. It’s been wonderful to film and stream, but we’re trained to play live. As a musician, you can feel the audience in the room and we’ve all missed that greatly. That’s what we live for.”

Jonathan Bloxham conducting Northern Chords (Mark Savage)

What changed in England from 17 May?

Indoor entertainment, attractions and indoor hospitality will reopen – for example indoor seating in restaurants, cinemas, bowling alleys, museums, theatre performances and organised indoor sporting events.

Remaining accommodation such as hotels, hostels and B&Bs will reopen and overnight stays within England will be allowed for groups of up to six people or two households.

Organised indoor adult group sport and exercises classes can resume.

Wedding receptions, christenings, wakes and other commemorative life events can take place with up to 30 attendees in outdoor or Covid-Secure indoor settings.

Some large events, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events will be able to resume with capacity limits, which are:

Indoor events: Up to 1,000 attendees or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity, whichever is lower.

Outdoor events: Up to 4,000 attendees or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity, whichever is lower.

Large outdoor seated events: Up to 10,000 attendees or 25 per cent of a venue’s capacity, whichever is lower.

Care home residents can have up to five regular visitors, with up to two visitors at one time or in a single day (in addition to their essential care giver). Residents leaving the home for a low risk visit, such as a walk in the park, will no longer have to self-isolate for 14 days when they return.

People can resume close contact with friends and family, including hugging.

What can I do to limit the risks of catching Covid?

Meet outside where possible. If meeting indoors restrict this to groups of six or from two households.

Remember that some people are more vulnerable than others: close contact is riskier for some people more than others for example those that are clinically extremely vulnerable or older, caution should be exercised at all times.

Minimise how many people you are in close contact with and for how long.

Take a Covid-19 test twice a week, even if you don’t have symptoms

When in a public place wherever possible maintain two-metres distance and wear a face covering

Wash or sanitise hands regularly

Let fresh air in

Follow Hands/Face/Space/Fresh Air

For more information on how to stay safe, visit Gov.uk/coronavirus