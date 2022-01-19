Liveupdated1642568725

Covid news - live: WHO warns pandemic ‘nowhere near over’ as Boris Johnson is expected to ease rules in UK

Stuti Mishra
Wednesday 19 January 2022 05:05
Health secretary Sajid Javid ‘cautiously optimistic’ that UK’s restrictions will ease next week

The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, the World Health Organisation chief has said, cautioning against taking the Omicron variant lightly.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, addressing a press conference from Geneva on Tuesday, said the Omicron variant had led to 18 million new infections across the world over the past week. While the variant may prove to be less severe on average, “the narrative that it is a mild disease is misleading,” he said.

“Make no mistake, Omicron is causing hospitalisations and deaths, and even the less severe cases are inundating health facilities.” He warned global leaders that “with the incredible growth of Omicron globally, new variants are likely to emerge, which is why tracking and assessment remain critical”.

His comments came as European nations saw a record increase in daily cases.

Meanwhile, in the UK, health secretary Sajid Javid has said he is “cautiously optimistic” that the UK’s coronavirus restrictions will be eased from next week.

Good Morning!

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for rolling updates and statistics.

Stuti Mishra19 January 2022 04:52

