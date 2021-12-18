Covid Omicron news – live: Lockdown fears as UK sees 90,000 new cases and London declares major incident
The UK has reported 90,418 new Covid-19 cases, and 125 deaths, marking a slight decrease from yesterday’s reported figures which saw a record-breaking 93,045 cases and 111 deaths.
A leading government adviser has warned a circuit-breaker lockdown may be needed before Christmas to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
Stephen Reicher, professor of social psychology at the University of St Andrews and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said it was clear Plan B measures alone would not be enough to stop the spiralling numbers of cases.
Prof Reicher, who was speaking to Times Radio in a personal capacity, said the time to act was now.
It comes amid reports officials have been drawing up draft plans for a two-week circuit-breaker lockdown after Christmas.
The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has declared a major incident after the capital recorded 26,000 new Covid cases - the largest daily rise since the pandemic began.
An additional 10,059 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were reported across the UK on Saturday, bringing the total confirmed cases of the variant in the UK to 24,968.
An emergency Cobra meeting with the devolved administrations is to be held over the weekend, where it is expected new Sage modelling - which predicts the Omicron wave could lead to up to 1,000 daily deaths - will be discussed.
Experts warn that indoor mixing is the biggest risk factor for Omicron spread
Experts have warned that indoor mixing is the “biggest risk factor” for the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, PA reports.
Documents released by Sage on Saturday reveal advisers cautioned that large gatherings could cause “multiple spreading events”.
Additionally, leaked minutes from a Sage meeting on Thursday said stricter measures may be needed for Omicron due to its transmissibility.
Minutes from the meeting said that this could include “reducing group sizes, increasing physical distancing, reducing duration of contacts and closing high-risk premises”.
And they said that lateral flow tests should also be used on a group basis - so if one person in a group tests positive before going to an event, their whole group should also not attend, even if they did not test positive.
Police suffer minor injuries during anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square
Police officers were injured during “scuffles” at an anti-vaccine protest in Parliament Square.
The officers sustained “minor injuries” while trying to escort a police motorcyclist through the area at around 12.30pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police have said in a statement.
Video footage, posted on social media, shows shoving between police and protesters.
At around 3pm, a group of protesters stopped outside a shop on Regent Street, “directing abuse” at people inside until police intervened, the Metropolitan Police have said.
Officers are said to be “closely monitoring” the demonstration, and no arrests have been made.
Almost 51.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the UK
51,425,763 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered in the UK as of Friday 17 December.
This is an increase of 32,099 the previous day.
46,965,009 second doses of the vaccine have been delivered, an increase of 41,221.
27,156,276 booster and third doses have also been administered, a day-on-day rise of 817,625.
90,418 additional Covid-19 cases reported in the UK
The UK has reported 90,418 new Covid-19 cases, and 125 deaths.
This marks a slight decrease from yesterday’s reported figures which saw a record-breaking 93,045 cases and 111 deaths.
Over the past seven days, 513,574 people have tested positive for the virus, and 787 people have died.
Cases have increased by 44.4 percent in the past week
Sadiq Khan visits mass vaccination centre, urging people to get vaccinated
Sadiq Khan has urged people to come forward for their boosters, telling those who have not even had their first jab that it is “never too late” to get vaccinated, PA reports.
Mr Khan visited a mass vaccination pop-up clinic on Saturday at Chelsea Football Club’s Stamford Bridge.
He said a series of events would take place virtually in the coming weeks in which health leaders and community representatives would work together to encourage more people to get their vaccine.
Sajid Javid and daughter visit Chelsea FC pop-up vaccination centre
Sajid Javid has visited a pop-up Covid vaccination centre at Chelsea Football Club, where his daughter received her booster jab.
The health secretary praised the “really quick” service and thanked the NHS and volunteers.
Major incident declared in London over ‘huge surge’ of Covid cases
The mayor of London has declared a major incident over the rising number of Covid cases in the capital.
Sadiq Khan said that in the last 24 hours London had seen the largest recorded number of new cases since the pandemic began, more than 26,000.
Further six Omicron deaths in England
The number of deaths in England of people with the Omicron variant has risen to seven, the UK Health Security Agency said, from the previous figure of one.
Hospital admissions in England for people with confirmed or suspected Omicron rose to 85, from 65.
Almost 9,500 new Omicron cases detected in England
Almost 9,500 new Omicron cases have been detected in England alone, according to the UK Health Security Agency.
The latest figures, released today, show cases of the variant in England have risen by 9,427 in one day, taking the total to 23,168. This is a rise of 9,427 compared to yesterday.
Cases in Northern Ireland rose to 827, a rise of 514.
Scotland's cases have reached 792, an increase of 96.
In Wales there are 181, up 22 on the previous day.
UK Omicron cases rise by 10,059
Omicron cases in the UK have leapt by 10,059 in just one day.
The latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency show confirmed Omicron infections in the UK now total 24,968.
