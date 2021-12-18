✕ Close Sadiq Khan declares ‘major incident’ over huge surge of Omicron cases

The UK has reported 90,418 new Covid-19 cases, and 125 deaths, marking a slight decrease from yesterday’s reported figures which saw a record-breaking 93,045 cases and 111 deaths.

A leading government adviser has warned a circuit-breaker lockdown may be needed before Christmas to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Stephen Reicher, professor of social psychology at the University of St Andrews and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said it was clear Plan B measures alone would not be enough to stop the spiralling numbers of cases.

Prof Reicher, who was speaking to Times Radio in a personal capacity, said the time to act was now.

It comes amid reports officials have been drawing up draft plans for a two-week circuit-breaker lockdown after Christmas.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has declared a major incident after the capital recorded 26,000 new Covid cases - the largest daily rise since the pandemic began.

An additional 10,059 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were reported across the UK on Saturday, bringing the total confirmed cases of the variant in the UK to 24,968.

An emergency Cobra meeting with the devolved administrations is to be held over the weekend, where it is expected new Sage modelling - which predicts the Omicron wave could lead to up to 1,000 daily deaths - will be discussed.