Covid news – live: End of self-isolation would be ‘premature’, says WHO as BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’
Government needs ‘clear reason’ to drop safety measure
The World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Covid-19 chief said it would be “premature” to end the requirement to self-isolate when infected.
The UK government is likely to lift the legal mandate in the coming weeks. Current isolation rules expire on 24 March but Boris Johnson said he would bring the date forward if Covid data was encouraging.
Asked about the change in a BBC interview, Maria van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on coronavirus, said: “I think it’s premature. I think there needs to be a clear reason of why it’s being dropped.
“If you don’t isolate cases then the virus will spread between people.”
Meanwhile, health authorities said they were investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.
BA.2 is thought to be harder to track than the original Omicron variant as it does not have the specific mutation that would be helpful to easily distinguish it from Delta.
Airline bosses call for end to Covid travel restrictions
The chief executives of the UK’s largest airlines have written to the Government to demand an end to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.
In the letter, they ask that restriction-free travel is restored “at the very least” for those who are fully vaccinated.
They say that Omicron is in retreat and evidence shows that travel restrictions have a “limited effect” in preventing the spread of Covid-19.
The UK Government was already due to review travel requirements for England next week.
What is ‘Plan A’ ?
Boris Johnson said he plans on removing self-isolation rules for positive cases in the near future as he announced England would relax its “Plan B” set of measures.
What are self-isolation rules now?
Self-isolation rules for people who test positive for Covid also recently changed, when they were reduced to five with negative tests.
Boris Johnson on plans to change self-isolation rules
Here is a reminder of what Boris Johnson told parliament about plans for changes to self-isolation rules earlier this week:
“As Covid becomes endemic we will need to replace legal requirements with advice and guidance urging people with the virus to be careful and considerate of others.
“The self-isolation regulations expire on 24 March, at which point I very much expect not to renew them.
“Indeed were the data to allow, I would like to seek a vote in this House to bring that date forwards.”
ICYMI: WHO Covid chief on England’s plans to drop self-isolation rules
The head of the World Health Organisation’s Covid chief said today it would be “premature” to end self-isolation requirements for Covid cases.
Asked about plans to drop the rule in England, Maria van Kerkhove, said: “I think there needs to be a clear reason of why it’s being dropped.”
She added: “If you don’t isolate cases then the virus will spread between people.”
B.1.640.2 variant
And scientists are also examining a new strain of Covid-19, first discovered in France last year, to determine whether it could go on to become a “variant of concern” in the same way Delta and Omicron did before it.
More analysis needed over BA.2
UK health officials said further analysis will be carried out into BA.2 to determine its characteristics and better understand how it make shape Britain’s epidemic in the weeks to come.
ICYMI: New Omicron subvariant ‘under investigation'
More than 400 cases of a new Omicron subvariant - called BA.2 - have been identified in England, with officials describing it as a “variant under investigation”.
Officials ‘hold back’ information from probe into No 10 parties during restrictions
Ireland lifts restrictions on crowd capacity
Over in Ireland today, Covid restrictions were lifted on crowd capacity - much to the delight of rugby fans.
Munster Rugby fans revel in Limerick as relaxations see capacity increased
The Government announcement on Friday night saw ticket numbers for Thomond Park raised from 5,000 to 16,000 for Sunday’s match against Wasps.
