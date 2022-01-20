Covid news - live: Beijing concerned by rise in infections ahead of Winter Olympics
With just two weeks to go until the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the city’s authorities have raised growing concerns over the rise in local transmission of Covid-19 cases there.
China — which still operates a “zero Covid” policy — said the capital detected five new cases of the Delta variant on Wednesday, with four of them being employees of a cold storage facility in Fangshan district.
In a bid to prevent further spread, Beijing has ordered checks among all cold-chain firms and have asked residents to avoid unnecessary gatherings.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday that the pandemic is "far from over", warning about the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant and the threat of newly emergent variants in future.
And the chief executive of NHS Confederation, which represents hospitals, said that Covid-19 has not “magically disappeared”, adding that British prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision to ease restrictions “doesn’t mean a return to normality is inevitable”.
Mr Johnson announced that people in England will no longer be required to wear face masks anywhere or work from home from next week.
Travel bans are not effective, reiterates WHO
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday reiterated that international travel bans are not effective in suppressing the spread of Omicron.
The UN’s health body in a statement said that travel restrictions that were introduced to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus “do not provide added value and continue to contribute to the economic and social stress”.
“Travel measures should be based on risk assessments and avoid placing the financial burden on international travellers,” it added.
Several countries were quick to suspend flights to and from southern African countries in November 2021 after the discovery of the new variant.
Omicron races through France, Germany
France and Germany reported record single-day high coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
France recorded 464,769 new cases in the last 24-hour period driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus.
Germany reported 112,323 new cases on Wednesday, even as the health ministry said the country has not reached the peak of the Omicron wave. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he expected the wave to peak in a few weeks around mid-February.
UK in 'very strong position' in fight against Covid
The UK is in a strong position in the fight against the coronavirus due to successful vaccine rollouts and high degrees of natural immunity, a health expert has said.
“I don’t think Omicron will be the last variant – this virus remains very plastic; it will continue to evolve and it will continue to change around the world. But the UK, in particular, and some other countries are in a very, very strong position now,” Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and former SAGE advisor said.
Furvah Shah reports.
UK in ‘very strong position’ in fight against Covid, health expert says
Sir Jeremy Farrar says increasing vaccine rates globally needs to be next goal
Mask wearing, other plan B restrictions to end in England
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced the end of all precautionary measures introduced to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Mandatory face masks will no longer be required across England from next week while advice for people to work from home will be dropped immediately, the prime minister said.
He announced his decision to MPs in the Commons about the axing of all Plan B measures, which included the use of mandatory Covid passes for nightclubs and large events.
Jane Kirby has more.
Work-from-home guidance and face masks axed in England, says Johnson
The legal requirement for people with coronavirus to self-isolate will also be allowed to lapse when the regulations expire on March 24.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for rolling updates and statistics.
