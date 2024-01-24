Jump to content

A fast train and a truck collide in eastern Czech Republic, killing 1 and injuring 19 people

A fast train has collided with a truck in eastern Czech Republic, killing one person and injuring at least 19 people

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 24 January 2024 10:34

A fast train and a truck collide in eastern Czech Republic, killing 1 and injuring 19 people

A fast train collided with a truck in eastern Czech Republic on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least 19 people, officials said.

The Czech Railways said the driver of the train was killed and that the injured have been transported to nearby hospitals with no life threatening injuries.

Police said there were 60 people onboard the train at the time of the crash. The accident occurred early in the morning when a fast train heading for Prague, the country’s capital, hit a truck at a crossing near the town of Bohumin.

It was not immediately clear why the truck was on the tracks. Authorities said an investigation was underway into the cause of the crash. The rail line closed for the day.

