Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Top UK diplomat says Britain could recognize a Palestinian state before a peace deal with Israel

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has told The Associated Press that his country could officially recognize a Palestinian state after a cease-fire in Gaza, without waiting for the outcome of what could be years-long negotiations between Israeli and the Palestinians on a two-state solution

Fay Abuelgasim
Thursday 01 February 2024 19:35

Top UK diplomat says Britain could recognize a Palestinian state before a peace deal with Israel

Show all 7

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has told The Associated Press that his country could officially recognize a Palestinian state after a cease-fire in Gaza without waiting for the outcome of what could be years-long talks between Israel and Palestinians on a two-state solution.

Cameron, a former British prime minister, was speaking during a visit Thursday to Lebanon intended to tamp down regional tensions. He said no recognition could come while Hamas remained in Gaza, but that it could take place while Israeli negotiations with Palestinian leaders were continuing.

U.K. recognition of an independent state of Palestine, including in the United Nations, “can’t come at the start of the process, but it doesn’t have to be the very end of the process,” Cameron said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in