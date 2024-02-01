Top UK diplomat says Britain could recognize a Palestinian state before a peace deal with Israel
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has told The Associated Press that his country could officially recognize a Palestinian state after a cease-fire in Gaza, without waiting for the outcome of what could be years-long negotiations between Israeli and the Palestinians on a two-state solution
Cameron, a former British prime minister, was speaking during a visit Thursday to Lebanon intended to tamp down regional tensions. He said no recognition could come while Hamas remained in Gaza, but that it could take place while Israeli negotiations with Palestinian leaders were continuing.
U.K. recognition of an independent state of Palestine, including in the United Nations, “can’t come at the start of the process, but it doesn’t have to be the very end of the process,” Cameron said.