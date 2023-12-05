Watch live: David Cameron takes first questions from peers in the House of Lords

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as foreign secretary David Cameron takes his first questions from peers in the House of Lords on Tuesday (5 December).

Lord Cameron’s first session comes as home secretary James Cleverly arrived in Rwanda to sign a new treaty to help revive the Government’s stalled asylum deal.

Support for Ukraine and future relations with the EU are among the issues he will be grilled on as he faces his first monthly question time as foreign secretary in the House of Lords.

The situation in Belarus and Afghanistan is also to be raised with the Cabinet minister by peers.

Lord Cameron cannot appear before the House of Commons because he is not an elected MP, which has fuelled concerns about democratic accountability. Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell will deputise for him in the Commons, while he will answer questions in the upper chamber each month.

The first question on Ukraine is being asked by Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, a former Nato secretary general.

Lord Cameron will also be pressed over the future UK relationship with Brussels by former Labour MP Baroness Hoey, a Brexit supporter who sits as a non-affiliated peer.

The return of the former prime minister as foreign secretary and his call for the UK to be a “friend, a neighbour and the best possible partner” for the EU has caused unease among some Brexiteers.