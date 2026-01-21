Air Force One returns to Washington area due to minor electrical issue, White House says

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the decision to return was made after takeoff when the crew aboard Air Force One identified “a minor electrical issue” and, out of an abundance of caution, decided to turn around.
Trump will board another aircraft upon his return and continue on with his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos.
