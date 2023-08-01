Prosecutor involved in Jan. 6 cases says indictment has been returned as Trump braces for charges
A federal prosecutor who has worked on investigations related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that an indictment has been returned, as former President Donald Trump indicated he was bracing to face charges for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Molly Gaston, an assistant U.S. attorney, revealed the existence of an indictment to a federal magistrate. She did not say whom was indicted or for what.