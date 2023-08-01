Prosecutor involved in Jan. 6 cases says indictment has been returned as Trump braces for charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A federal prosecutor who has worked on investigations related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that an indictment has been returned, as former President Donald Trump indicated he was bracing to face charges for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Molly Gaston, an assistant U.S. attorney, revealed the existence of an indictment to a federal magistrate. She did not say whom was indicted or for what.