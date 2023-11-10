AP Week in Pictures: Global | Nov. 3 - Nov. 9, 2023

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NOVEMBER 3 - 9, 2023

A woman collects flowers to be used in rituals and decorations for the Diwali Festival in India. Britain’s King Charles III gives the King’s Speech during the State Opening of the British Parliament at Westminster Palace in London. Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at his civil fraud trial in New York, a case that threatens his real estate empire. And Argentinians celebrate the 23nd annual Pride Parade in Buenos Aires.

This selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Spain.

