New York appeals court leaves Trump’s gag order in place after hush money conviction

A New York appeals court has rejected Donald Trump’s bid to end a gag order in his hush money criminal case, rejecting the Republican former president’s argument that that his May conviction “constitutes a change in circumstances” that warrants lifting the restrictions.

A five-judge panel in the state’s mid-level appellate court ruled that the trial judge, Juan M. Merchan, was correct in extending parts of the gag order until Trump is sentenced, writing that “the fair administration of justice necessarily includes sentencing.”

Merchan imposed the gag order in March after prosecutors raised concerns about Trump’s habit of attacking people involved in his cases.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.