Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New York appeals court leaves Trump’s gag order in place after hush money conviction

A New York appeals court has rejected Donald Trump’s bid to end a gag order in his hush money criminal case, rejecting the Republican former president’s argument that that his May conviction “constitutes a change in circumstances” that warrants lifting the restrictions

Michael R. Sisak
Thursday 01 August 2024 16:13
Election 2024 Trump
Election 2024 Trump (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A New York appeals court has rejected Donald Trump’s bid to end a gag order in his hush money criminal case, rejecting the Republican former president’s argument that that his May conviction “constitutes a change in circumstances” that warrants lifting the restrictions.

A five-judge panel in the state’s mid-level appellate court ruled that the trial judge, Juan M. Merchan, was correct in extending parts of the gag order until Trump is sentenced, writing that “the fair administration of justice necessarily includes sentencing.”

Merchan imposed the gag order in March after prosecutors raised concerns about Trump’s habit of attacking people involved in his cases.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in