Watch live view as Trump defamation trial continues in Manhattan court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch a live view of Manhattan court as Donald Trump’s defamation trial continues on Monday (22 January).Mr Trump is due back in court in New York today for the resumption of his E Jean Carroll defamation trial.

The former US president could reportedly be called to the stand to testify, just hours before voting commences in the New Hampshire primary in which he is battling Nikki Haley for the Republican presidential nomination.

Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Ms Carroll, has meanwhile said that Mr Trump’s notorious Access Hollywood tape from 2005 will not be put before the jury considering how much additional compensation the defendant must pay after being found liable last year for sexually assaulting her client.

The jury will weigh whether Mr Trump owes further damages to the retired magazine columnist after a previous trial ended with her being awarded $5m when it was ruled he had abused her in a department store dressing room in 1996.