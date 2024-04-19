Watch live as Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York enters fourth day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York enters a fourth day on Friday (19 April).

Yesterday, a jury selection continued and the day ended with 12 jurors and one alternate selected to hear evidence in the historic criminal trial brought against him by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg.

Five more alternates are needed on Friday and another panel of 96 potential jurors has been sworn in for the session.

Mr Trump, who complained the case has become a “mess”, faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election to stay quiet about an alleged affair.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty.