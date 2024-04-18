Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The panel of 12 Manhattan residents who will ultimately decide the fate of former president Donald Trump in his New York criminal trial have now been seated.

After three days of jury selection, in which hundreds of New Yorkers were called to the New York Criminal Court, sworn in and asked personal questions, the majority of jury selection concluded on Thursday – with a panel of five women and seven men sworn in.

One alternative has also been seated, with five more needed to complete the full panel of 12 jurors and six alternates.

After the historic day, an irate Mr Trump left the courthouse and immediately launched into his usual rhetoric – baselessly claiming that the case is a “witch hunt”, blaming the “crook” President Joe Biden for his criminal charges and falsely claiming that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is the real culprit falsifying fraudulent documents.

He also fumed about having to sit in the “freezing room” in court when he should be campaigning for the White House, calling it a “whopping outrage”.

The 12 individuals have a wide range of educational backgrounds, some have advanced degrees. Some of them work as lawyers, others in finance and a few are retired.

Many of the jurors reported that they did not follow the news closely. One said they do not have any form of social media.

So long as no juror contacts the court to inform them they can no longer serve, or they’re dismissed, the panel of 12 will be the individuals who decide if Mr Trump is guilty of a string of criminal charges in what marks a landmark case for America.

The former president is accused of falsifying 34 business records to cover up alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

That cover-up was allegedly part of a wider catch-and-kill scheme in which Mr Trump is said to have sought to suppress negative stories about him in a bid to ultimately influence the outcome of the election.

Mr Trump has denied all wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Former US president Trump hush money criminal trial continues in New York City ( EPA )

Despite concerns that the jury selection process would take a long time, the defence, prosecution and judge managed to pick 12 individuals fairly quickly. At the beginning of the day, two previously selected jurors were dismissed after they raised concerns over their identities.

Judge Merchan has asked the media to keep any information, other than that stated during selection, private to help keep the jury anonymous. He also asked to redact answers to questions regarding current and former employers.

Though the first 12 jurors, and one alternate, have been seated, jury selection is not over.

Judge Juan Merchan said that jury selection, to determine the five additional alternates, will continue on Friday after the Scandvol hearing.

Opening arguments in the trial are then expected to get under way on Monday.

The seating of the 12 jurors comes after jury selection got off to a rocky start on Thursday morning, with two seated jurors struck from the case as the court grapples with the difficulty of finding impartial New Yorkers.

First, juror No 2 raised concerns that personal details disclosed in her jury questionnaire could be used to identify her – and that her concerns might affect her ability to be impartial in the case.

Then, juror No 4 showed up late to court, and Manhattan prosecutors raised concerns about the truthfulness of his answers during questioning in the court earlier in the week.

Both were dismissed by Judge Juan Merchan, taking the panel down from seven to five.

Juror No 2, an oncology nurse from New York who had been sworn in during jury selection on Tuesday, told Judge Merchan that her friends, family and colleagues had since sent her news articles that included details about her life – leading them to ask if she was one of the jurors in the trial.

“I don’t believe at this point I can be fair and unbiased,” she told Judge Merchan.

Several questions on the jury questionnaire ask prospective panellists about their jobs, including the names of their current and former employers. Additionally, some news outlets reported on the physical appearance of jurors or gave details about their accents.

As soon as the juror left the courtroom, Judge Merchan asked the media to cease reporting specific details about jurors that could allow them to be identified by their peers. This included redacting answers from the questions asking specifics about their employment.

A court sketch shows Donald Trump sitting in the courtroom on 18 April ( REUTERS )

Judge Merchan told the media that “it kind of defeats the purpose” of having an anonymous jury when they report specific details about people.

Juror No 4, who previously told the court he thought Mr Trump was “fascinating” before he was sworn in as a member of the panel, failed to show up to jury selection before its start time at 9.30am ET.

Prosecutors also raised concerns that he may have lied about his prior criminal history on his jury selection form.

The Manhattan DA’s office said they had found a record of a man with the same name who was arrested for tearing down political advertisements in the 1990s.

When juror No 4 arrived at the court hours later, he had a private conversation with Judge Merchan leading to his dismissal.

The judge sealed that part of the record, meaning the reasons for his dismissal remain unclear.

When he left the courthouse, the man was asked by The New York Times whether he believed he should have been dismissed. He responded: “Nope.”

This is a breaking news story, more follows…

Alex Woodward contributed to this report.