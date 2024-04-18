Juror is struck off Trump panel in hush money trial over anonymity fears
Juror number two said that news reports about her jury questionnaire answers may have helped her friends and family identify her
One of the jurors chosen to be on the panel for Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial has been dismissed after expressing fears of her identity being released.
Juror number two, an oncology nurse from New York, told Judge Juan Merchan on Thursday that her friends, family and colleagues had sent her news articles that included details about her life leading them to question if she was one of the jurors.
Several questions on the jury questionnaire ask potential jurors to answer specific questions about their jobs including naming their current and former employer. Additionally, some news outlets reported on the physical appearance of jurors or details about their accent.
“I don’t believe at this point I can be fair and unbiased,” the juror told Judge Merchan on Thursday morning.
Judge Merchan excused her - bringing the total jury panel from seven to six.
As soon as the juror left, Judge Merchan asked the media to cease reporting specific details about jurors that would allow them to be identified by their peers.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
