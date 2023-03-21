Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Anti-Trump demonstration held outside New York court ahead of possible indictment

Mary-Kate Findon
Tuesday 21 March 2023 13:43
Comments

Watch live from New York as an anti-Donald Trump demonstration is held outside a courthouse ahead of a possible indictment of the former president.

If indicted by prosecutors, he would be the first US president in history to face criminal charges.

He took to his Truth Social platform to predict that he would soon be arrested over alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election.

His camp later walked back his comments saying they had not been informed if or when an indictment could take place.

Barricades were being set up around the courthouse by the NYPD ahead of the possible indictment announcement with protests anticipated in its wake.

Recommended

Trump has encouraged his supporters to demonstrate if he is arrested, leading to law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal levels to meet to plan ahead.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in