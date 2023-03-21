Watch live: Anti-Trump demonstration held outside New York court ahead of possible indictment
Watch live from New York as an anti-Donald Trump demonstration is held outside a courthouse ahead of a possible indictment of the former president.
If indicted by prosecutors, he would be the first US president in history to face criminal charges.
He took to his Truth Social platform to predict that he would soon be arrested over alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election.
His camp later walked back his comments saying they had not been informed if or when an indictment could take place.
Barricades were being set up around the courthouse by the NYPD ahead of the possible indictment announcement with protests anticipated in its wake.
Trump has encouraged his supporters to demonstrate if he is arrested, leading to law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal levels to meet to plan ahead.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies