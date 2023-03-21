For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from New York as an anti-Donald Trump demonstration is held outside a courthouse ahead of a possible indictment of the former president.

If indicted by prosecutors, he would be the first US president in history to face criminal charges.

He took to his Truth Social platform to predict that he would soon be arrested over alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election.

His camp later walked back his comments saying they had not been informed if or when an indictment could take place.

Barricades were being set up around the courthouse by the NYPD ahead of the possible indictment announcement with protests anticipated in its wake.

Trump has encouraged his supporters to demonstrate if he is arrested, leading to law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal levels to meet to plan ahead.

