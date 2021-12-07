Drake withdraws 2 Grammy nominations from final ballot

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 07 December 2021 01:18
(Invision)

The four-time Grammy winner and his management asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his two nominations from the final-round ballot, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. They said Drake’s request was honored by the academy.

The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicity on the matter.

On Monday, the Grammys has already removed Drake's nominations from the nominee list on its website.

Drake was nominated for best rap album “Certified Lover Boy” and “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug which earned a nomination for best rap performance.

Drake has called out the Grammys in previous years. The rapper has shown his displeasure for not being nominated outside the rap category. He also took aim at the importance of the Grammy Awards during his acceptance speech after “God’s Plan” won best rap song in 2019.

The Grammys will take place Jan. 31.

