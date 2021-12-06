Taylor Swift and St Vincent have found themselves dropped from an Album of the Year nomination due to a submission error.

Both artists, plus producer Jack Antonoff, were listed as nominees for Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour, due to the pop singer crediting them for her song “Deja Vu” because of its faint similarities to Swift’s song “Cruel Summer”.

However, Variety reports that a songwriting submission error led to the inclusion, and has since been rectified, along with several other listings.

The nominations list is usually updated and revised at least once after its initial release.

The Recording Academy said it is not policy to include the writers of interpolated songs in nominations, and only did so in Rodrigo’s case because of a submission that incorrectly named the trio as full co-writers.

“During the submission process, the Academy received credits from the label for the track ‘Deju Vu’,” the statement said. “Last week, we received the correct credits from the label that recognise Annie Clark, Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift as songwriters of an interpolation on the track ‘Deja Vu’. In keeping with current Grammy guidelines, as songwriters of an interpolated track, Clark, Antonoff and Swift are not nominees in the album of the year category for Sour.”

Swift and Antonoff are still up for Album of the Year for her own record, 2021’s Evermore, while St Vincent is nominated for Best Alternative Album, for Daddy’s Home.

On 2 December, The New York Times reported that the Recording Academy had revoked Manson’s Best Rap Song category nomination, citing a revised list, after the singer’s name was removed from the “Jail” writing credits on Spotify.

However, the Academy’s decision is unrelated to the allegations of rape, sexual harassment and misconduct by multiple women against Manson, according to a Billboard report.

The 2022 Grammys take place on 31 January. See the full list of nominees here.