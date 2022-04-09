Royal family release elegy for Duke of Edinburgh on anniversary of death

The first anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death has been marked by the royal family with the release of an elegy, written and voiced by the Poet Laureate Simon Armitage.

The piece is called The Patriarchs - An Elegy, and references Philip's life in service and his duty to the Queen and country.

Prince Philip died on 9 April 2021 at the age of 99, just two months before his 100th birthday.

