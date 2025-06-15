Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An easyJet flight was forced to make an emergency landing after passengers reported a smell of smoke in the cabin.

The plane was travelling from Cyprus to Bristol Airport but diverted to Izmir on Sunday (15 June), landing just an hour and 20 minutes after take-off.

The Airbus A320 had taken off from Paphos and was cruising at around 36,000ft when the alarm was raised about smoke on board.

According to information from AirLive, the plane “suddenly turned around to the west of Turkey and started its descent”.

The pilot made the emergency decision to divert and land in Turkey.

An easyJet spokesperson confirmed the flight from Paphos to Bristol was diverted to Izmir due to a technical issue that led to a smell of smoke on board.

They said the aircraft landed safely and was met by emergency services as a precaution.

Passengers disembarked normally and were given hotel accommodation and meals, the spokesperson added.

A replacement aircraft will complete the journey to Bristol later today, the said.

A statement from easyJet said: “We can confirm that flight EZY2902 from Paphos to Bristol diverted to Izmir due to a technical issue which resulted in a smoke smell onboard.

"The aircraft landed safely in Izmir and was met by emergency services as a routine and precautionary measure only. All passengers disembarked as normal into the terminal and were provided with hotel accommodation and meals where required. Passengers will continue to Bristol on a replacement aircraft later today.

"The safety of our customers and crew is easyJet's highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all manufacturers’ guidelines.

“We would like to thank customers for their understanding and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”