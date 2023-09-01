More than 100 schools at collapse risk told to shut down over concrete safety issues – live
Government accused of ‘incompetence’ over unsafe buildings for thousands of pupils
Construction expert explains what is RAAC concrete after reports of unsafe schools
More than 100 schools in England have been told to immediately close classrooms and buildings over safety fears, plunging the annual back-to-school rush into chaos for many.
Ministers were accused of “incompetence” as the order – which will see some schools forced to shut completely – was issued just days before schools were to reopen next week after the summer break.
The number of schools affected could still rise as newly issued government guidance set out plans to survey all schools suspected of suffering similar problems within “weeks”.
Thousands of pupils now risk having to start the year taking lessons online or in temporary accommodation.
Teaching unions slammed the situation as “nothing short of a scandal”.
The schools with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) are potentially under risk. The concrete is a lightweight building material used from the 1950s up to the mid-1990s.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of English education institutions affected by closures on Friday.
