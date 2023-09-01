Jump to content

Liveupdated1693539353

More than 100 schools at collapse risk told to shut down over concrete safety issues – live

Government accused of ‘incompetence’ over unsafe buildings for thousands of pupils

Shweta Sharma
Friday 01 September 2023 04:35
Construction expert explains what is RAAC concrete after reports of unsafe schools

More than 100 schools in England have been told to immediately close classrooms and buildings over safety fears, plunging the annual back-to-school rush into chaos for many.

Ministers were accused of “incompetence” as the order – which will see some schools forced to shut completely – was issued just days before schools were to reopen next week after the summer break.

The number of schools affected could still rise as newly issued government guidance set out plans to survey all schools suspected of suffering similar problems within “weeks”.

Thousands of pupils now risk having to start the year taking lessons online or in temporary accommodation.

Teaching unions slammed the situation as “nothing short of a scandal”.

The schools with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) are potentially under risk. The concrete is a lightweight building material used from the 1950s up to the mid-1990s.

1693538615

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of English education institutions affected by closures on Friday.

Shweta Sharma1 September 2023 04:23

