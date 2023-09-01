School closures live: More unsafe RAAC concrete buildings revealed as government defends late announcement
Ministers urged to publish full list of schools affected as some remain in the dark
Construction expert explains what is RAAC concrete after reports of unsafe schools
More than 100 schools in England have been told to immediately close classrooms and buildings over safety fears, plunging the annual back-to-school rush into chaos for many.
Thousands of pupils now risk having to start the year taking lessons online or in temporary accommodation as some schools will be forced to shut completely.
Ministers were accused of “incompetence” as the order was issued just days before schools were to reopen next week.
But schools minister Nick Gibb said the safety of children and staff “is of the utmost importance”.
He told GB News: “The decision is being taken now because over the summer, evidence has emerged about buildings in this country and in other countries - not just schools - where reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) that was considered to be non-critical, actually turned out to fail.
“So we took a very strict decision over the summer, we liaised with experts, and we took a cautious approach to make sure, because safety of children and staff in our schools is of the utmost importance.”
What is RAAC concrete? How to tell if school buildings are at risk of collapse
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is a lightweight form of concrete that was used in schools, colleges and other building construction from the 1950s until the mid-1990s, according to a government website.
It is made from a combination of cement, lime, water, and an aeration agent. The mixture is poured into moulds and then subjected to high pressure and heat, known as autoclaving, to create a lightweight, strong, and porous material.
As of 30 August 2023, records show there were 156 educational buildings built with RAAC. Only 56 of these had “mitigations” in place, meaning engineers had deemed sites were not a risk due to areas being closed down or reinforced with other materials.
The concrete is aerated and “bubbly”, contains no “coarse aggregate” and is less dense than traditional concrete, being around a third of the weight, according to a building consultancy.
This means it is more prone to collapse over time. In 2018, it was flagged as a safety risk after a school roof collapsed in Kent.
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete is a lightweight form of concrete used from the 1950s to the 1990s
Eight schools at risk in Harwich and North Essex ‘than any other constituency,’ MP says
Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin said he had been “advised that more schools could be affected in Harwich and North Essex than any other constituency” as eight schools are at risk of collapsing.
He told the BBC: “I was quite staggered. I had no idea the problem was so widespread and so concentrated in Essex.
“I’m extremely exercised by this and I’m making sure that schools are aware they can use me to press the Department of Education (DfE) for the support they need.”
Seven hospitals being rebuild due to RAAC issues
The government is rebuilding seven hospitals due to issues related to “extensive RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete)”, the schools minister has said.
Asked on BBC Breakfast if other public buildings could be affected by that type of building material used between the 1950s and the mid-1990s, Nick Gibb said: “Right across the public sector, we are surveying the estate.
“You’ve heard of a court closing at Harrow. We are taking action, of course, in the hospital sector as well.
“Hospitals are very large buildings and they have teams of very expert maintenance people monitoring the building the whole time.
“They use propping where they identify RAAC and also we are rebuilding seven hospitals because of extensive RAAC in those hospitals.”
Schools left with ‘very little time’ to make arrangements
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Senior Vice-Chairman of the Local Government Association, said: “Leaving this announcement until near the end of the summer holidays, rather than at the beginning, has left schools and councils with very little time to make urgent rearrangements and minimise disruption to classroom learning.
“The LGA has been warning of the risk from RAAC in schools since 2018. The Government should urgently establish a taskforce, including with the LGA and councils to ensure the safety of both pupils and staff in the long term.
“Councils will be supporting schools in their areas who have had to close affected buildings, including by providing alternative spaces. The Government should also provide councils with the necessary funding and technical expertise to repair or replace those buildings with RAAC.
“The Government also needs to provide councils with financial support where they are supporting other schools, such as academies and faith schools, which have had to close buildings due to the presence of RAAC.
“This includes our call for a single, local funding pot to replace the existing fragmented system for school capital projects and for this to sit with councils, who should have the power to determine how and where this is best spent in their local areas.
“Councils will now work fast to ensure children’s education is disrupted as little as possible.”
More schools could be impacted, minister warns
More schools could be impacted by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), the schools minister has said.
Nick Gibb told GB News: “We are putting large amounts of capital into the school estate to improve the condition and, by the way, RAAC applies only in the period (between) the 1950s and the 1990s, so schools built or extended before that period or afterwards - which is about half the school estate - will not even need to consider whether they have RAAC.
“The issue is any extensions or schools built in that period, and that’s where we’ve been focusing our surveys and evidence-gathering since 2022, so we know where RAAC is in the school estate.
“It’s in 156 schools. There may be more after that as these questionnaires continue to be surveyed and we continue to do more surveying work.”
Asked if parents should worry during the wait for more survey results, Mr Gibb said: “No, they shouldn’t worry.
“Parents will be informed by the school. We were speaking to schools yesterday, some more today, and then schools are telling parents what action they are taking.”
Fresh evidence emerged about buildings at risk over summer, schools minister says
The schools minister has said fresh evidence has come to light regarding the structural integrity of buildings in the United Kingdom, extending beyond schools.
Nick Gibb told GB News why school buildings were being closed so close to the start of term.
He said: “The decision is being taken now because over the summer, evidence has emerged about buildings in this country and in other countries - not just schools - where reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) that was considered to be non-critical, actually turned out to fail.
“So we took a very strict decision over the summer, we liaised with experts, and we took a cautious approach to make sure, because safety of children and staff in our schools is of the utmost importance.
“So we took the decision that the previous policy, which was to take buildings out of use if the RAAC was considered to be in a critical state, we changed that policy yesterday so that any RAAC identified in schools, now those buildings will be taken out of use.
“And we are supporting the 156 schools where this is a situation to find alternative accommodation for students.”
He added: “I know parents and children will be frustrated by this but our paramount concern is the safety of children and staff in those schools.”
Unison union say issue could be just ‘tip of the iceberg'
The Unison union’s head of education Mike Short welcomed the development but said the last-minute preparations are causing chaos for thousands of families.
“Parents, pupils and staff will be relieved the issue is finally being taken seriously,” he said.
He raised fears that there could be more issues with the buildings’ structures.
“But to wait until the eleventh hour as schools are prepare for a new academic year will create turmoil for thousands of families. And this could just be the tip of the iceberg.”
Parents told ‘don’t worry’ as schools forced to close over crumbling concrete
Parents have been told not to “worry” as schools across the country have been forced to close over crumbling concrete.
More than 100 schools across England have been told to close classrooms and buildings with immediate effect over health and safety fears, with thousands of pupils at risk of a tumultuous start to the new school year.
Known as reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), the lightweight material in question was used in schools, colleges and other buildings between the 1950s and the mid-1990s, but has since been found to be at risk of collapse.
More than 100 schools across England have been told to close classrooms and buildings
Who will pay for the school repairs?
The order to shut down around 104 schools, school nurseries and colleges because of safety concerns has sparked several questions.
The Department of Education has told the schools that they will have to fund their own emergency accommodation.
The department said a “minority” will need to “either fully or partially relocate” to alternative accommodation while safety measures are installed.
It said funding will only be provided for works that are “capital funded” and schools will have to pay for rental costs for emergency or temporary accommodation.
“We have allocated over £15bn since 2015 to support this work, including £1.8bn committed for 2023-24. On top of this, we’re transforming 500 schools through our School Rebuilding Programme,” the department said.
Space in nearby schools, community centres or in an “empty local office building” was recommended for the “first few weeks” while buildings are secured with structural supports.
Schools were told moving to pandemic-style remote education should only be considered as a “last resort and for a short period”.
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is a lightweight form of concrete that was used in schools, colleges and other building construction from the 1950s until the mid-1990s, according to a government website.
It is made from a combination of cement, lime, water, and an aeration agent. The mixture is poured into moulds and then subjected to high pressure and heat, known as autoclaving, to create a lightweight, strong, and porous material.
