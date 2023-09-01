✕ Close Construction expert explains what is RAAC concrete after reports of unsafe schools

More than 100 schools in England have been told to immediately close classrooms and buildings over safety fears, plunging the annual back-to-school rush into chaos for many.

Thousands of pupils now risk having to start the year taking lessons online or in temporary accommodation as some schools will be forced to shut completely.

Ministers were accused of “incompetence” as the order was issued just days before schools were to reopen next week.

But schools minister Nick Gibb said the safety of children and staff “is of the utmost importance”.

He told GB News: “The decision is being taken now because over the summer, evidence has emerged about buildings in this country and in other countries - not just schools - where reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) that was considered to be non-critical, actually turned out to fail.

“So we took a very strict decision over the summer, we liaised with experts, and we took a cautious approach to make sure, because safety of children and staff in our schools is of the utmost importance.”