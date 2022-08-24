Jump to content
Liveupdated1661385461

GCSE results - live: Pupils across country to learn grades in ‘turbulent circumstances’

Pupils to receive grades from 8am

Thursday 25 August 2022 00:57
<p>Students sat GCSEs this year for the first time since the pandemic </p>

Students sat GCSEs this year for the first time since the pandemic

(PA)

Hundreds of thousands of GCSE students are to receive their results today, with grades expected to fall significantly on last year.

Pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will collect the results for the first exams since the pandemic from 8am.

They are expected to follow a similar pattern to last week’s A-levels results, which saw a record fall in grades from last year but remained above those from 2019.

The Association of School and College Leaders said the outcome of the GCSEs were likely to be "uneven" across different schools and areas and reflect the "turbulent circumstances" of the pandemic.

Last week’s A-level results showed a “stark” and growing north-south divide in attainment.

1661385113

GCSE students to receive grades

Pupils will receive their GCSE grades this morning, after sitting exams for the first time since the pandemic.

Similar to the pattern with A-level results, published last week, it is expected that grades will drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019.

Following the publication of A-level results last week, social mobility charity The Sutton Trust said regional gaps are growing and the differences in levels of achievement at private schools compared with state schools and colleges are still above 2019 levels.

Chris Baynes25 August 2022 00:51

