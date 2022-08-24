GCSE results - live: Pupils across country to learn grades in ‘turbulent circumstances’
Pupils to receive grades from 8am
Hundreds of thousands of GCSE students are to receive their results today, with grades expected to fall significantly on last year.
Pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will collect the results for the first exams since the pandemic from 8am.
They are expected to follow a similar pattern to last week’s A-levels results, which saw a record fall in grades from last year but remained above those from 2019.
The Association of School and College Leaders said the outcome of the GCSEs were likely to be "uneven" across different schools and areas and reflect the "turbulent circumstances" of the pandemic.
Last week’s A-level results showed a “stark” and growing north-south divide in attainment.
GCSE students to receive grades
Pupils will receive their GCSE grades this morning, after sitting exams for the first time since the pandemic.
Similar to the pattern with A-level results, published last week, it is expected that grades will drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019.
Following the publication of A-level results last week, social mobility charity The Sutton Trust said regional gaps are growing and the differences in levels of achievement at private schools compared with state schools and colleges are still above 2019 levels.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies