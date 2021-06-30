School ‘bubbles’ could be scrapped on 19 July, Williamson says

Gavin Williamson has said the government wants to scrap school “bubbles” as part of England’s next step out of lockdown.

The measure - which sees pupils and teachers kept in groups to keep mixing to a minimum - has been in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.

But the education secretary said on Wednesday that the government is looking to get rid of it within weeks.

Mr Williamson told parliament he wants to see remaining restrictions in schools, including bubbles, “removed as quickly as possible”.

“We constantly assess all available data and we expect to be able to confirm plans to be able to lift restrictions and bubbles as part of Step 4,” he added.

This step - which is when the government hopes to be able to remove all legal limits on social contact - is currently planned for no earlier than 19 July.