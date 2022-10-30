Students ‘struggling to survive’ as loans fall short of soaring cost of living

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Students are “struggling to survive” as government support is failing to keep pace with the soaring cost of living, it is claimed.

Universities have raised concerns growing financial pressures will impact their studies as they are forced to take on more paid work this year to try and meet rocketing living prices.

The Independent has spoken to students struggling to fit in academic work as they try and fund their way through university in the economic crisis.

One second-year student said she was working 20 hours a week despite the pressure it put on her studies. But without this job, she said she would not be able to afford vegetables.

Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

University students receive a maintenance loan for their living costs - including rent - which varies depending on household income.

Students living away from home can get anything between £4,524 and £9,706 this year if they are outside London. In the capital, it’s between £6,308 and £12,677.

The loans available are around 2.3 per cent higher than the year before - far below the 10 per cent inflation rate.

Hannah Nimmo from the University of York’s student union said she was concerned students would “not be able to afford to sufficiently live” in the cost of living crisis - especially with additional pressures from winter.

She said financial pressures affecting everybody - such as soaring energy bills and petrol costs - were compounded by maintenance loans not keeping pace with inflation.

Jess Rafferty is juggling a law degree with a job in Matalan (Supplied)

“This is leaving students financially short, and as such, at risk of going cold by not turning on their central heating, or going hungry by skipping meals to cut down on their grocery shopping bills,” she said.

Chloe Field from the National Union for Students told The Independent students were “uniquely constrained” when it came to improving their income. International students are only allowed to work 20 hours a week due to visa restrictions, while home students have to balance any work with their studies.

“We are often in the most precarious of jobs, and holding down two or three of them to make ends meet, but everyone is coming to realise that no amount of budgeting can help in this crisis when the money isn’t there in the first place,” she said.

The NUS vice president for higher education added: “Students are our future doctors, teachers and nurses, but right now so many are struggling to simply survive, never mind thrive, in their education.”

Jess Rafferty, a second-year student at the University of Lancaster, is having to juggle a law degree with working 20 hours a week in Matalan.

“It’s just so tiring. I basically work anytime that I can when I’m not in university,” she told The Independent.

The 19-year-old said this did not give her enough time to study. As well as the time spent at work, it is a two-hour round commute.

She sometimes gets back late with no time to prepare for the next day and has to quickly rush the work in between lectures.

But even so, she needs the job. “I’m actually able to afford vegetables because I work”.

Masters student Tana Randle is balancing three different jobs to try and get by.

Tana Randle says she is juggling three jobs with her studies (Supplied)

The hours vary. “I can’t guarantee that every month I am going to be making enough,” the 21-year-old, who is estranged from her family, said.

The student at Royal Holloway, University of London said she would like to have more time to focus on her studies. Instead, she just has to “hodgepodge” any spare hour between work, lectures and commuting.

“I’ll get home from work at 10.30pm. And I’ve not had a chance that day to do any work. I’ll be up until midnight just making sure I’ve got my seminar preparation done. And then it’s off again at 7am the next morning to go to work.”

Professor Tracy Bhamra, the deputy vice principal of the university, said it had been “working hard” to support students through the cost of living crisis, including doubling the budget for its hardship grant.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Lancaster University said it offered a range of financial support and hardship packages” to support students, including emergency financial aid for immediate difficulties.

Newcastle University told The Independent it had heard anecdotally students were taking on more hours in paid work this year to meet the cost of living. As a result, it has expanded opportunities on campus to work.

Sophie Mattholie says she is putting off turning on heating in her student house (Supplied)

Earlier this month, analysis found around 300,000 students would be gravely impacted by the cost of living crisis without further support.

Sophie Mattholie, a 19-year-old from York University, said her houseshare had not yet turned on the heating to save money - despite potential negative health effects.

“Two of us have joint issues that are worsened by the cold,” she said. “It’s about how long we can stand to have it off, because it’s just so expensive.”

A spokesperson for Universities UK said institutions recognised these are “clearly difficult times” for students, especially those from low-income backgrounds, with caring responsibilities or who are estranged from family.

A Russell Group spokesperson said its universities were “concerned about growing financial pressures on students, and the impact this will have on their studies and wider mental health and wellbeing”.

Both groups said their members were stepping up support for students, including financial aid for those struggling. UUK said there was also increased wellbeing and mental health support.

A Department for Education spokesperson said it had increased maintenance loans every year to support students with living costs, with disadvantaged students now having access to “the highest ever amounts in cash terms”.

They said students worried about making ends meet should contact university about receiving support. Universities can boost hardship funds by drawing on up to £261m made available through the Office for Students, they added.

A University of York spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry to hear about these experiences and we’d encourage students to get in touch to see what more support is available.”

