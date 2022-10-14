State school pupils twice as likely to feel behind with learning after Covid pandemic, study shows
The Sutton Trust and University College London has carried out landmark research following thousands of students’ progress
State school pupils are twice as likely to feel behind on learning than private school peers, according to a landmark survey into the impact of the Covid pandemic on education.
Headteachers said the research was “deeply worrying” and showed how students were still being affected by the disruption they had experienced.
The study is following thousands of students through education to assess the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic and differences between state and private school pupils.
