Government announces exam grades to be lower next year

Exam grades are to be lower next year under efforts to bring down marks from Covid pandemic highs, the government has announced.

It will mark a step back to “normality” after GCSE and A-level grades shot up - including to an all-time high - over the past three years, according to the Department for Education and England’s exam regulator.

They confirmed the plans for a return to pre-pandemic grading on Thursday.

More follows...