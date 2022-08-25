Help with exams should remain next year, unions say

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Exams should not go completely back to normal next year as students are still reeling from the impact of the Covid pandemic, unions have said.

The call came as hundreds of thousands of students found out their GCSE grades with the first results based on exams in three years.

Pupils received extra help when sitting exams this year - including being told exactly what topics they would be tested on - in recognition of the disruption faced in the Covid pandemic.

England’s exam regulator previously said exams will return back to normal next year with no adjustments.

But unions have now reiterated calls for students to get extra support for exams in 2023.

Geoff Barton from the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said there was a strong feeling school leaders want the next year of students to be given the same adaptations to exams as they have also been “heavily impacted by Covid”.

“This is particularly important given the likelihood of more waves of infections during the autumn and winter,” the union boss said.

Meanwhile Sarah Nahhafin from another school leader’s union, NAHT, said: “We must turn our attention to next year’s cohort who have also suffered significant disruption to their learning throughout the pandemic.

“Our members believe that their experiences must also be acknowledged and they should have the benefit of additional support, for example, by keeping the formulae sheets and advance information to support revision which this year’s cohort had.”

Students took GCSE exams this year for first time in Covid pandemic (PA)

Jon Andrews from the Education Policy Institute said there was evidence suggesting the “impact of the pandemic is not yet over”.

This included the National Reference Test, whose results published on Thursday showed a “downward change” in Year 11 performance in maths compared to before the pandemic, as well as his think-tank’s research showing “there is still considerable learning loss amongst younger pupils”.

“The government should therefore consult closely with the sector to consider whether further, proportionate mitigations are necessary to support the 2023 cohort,” he said.

As well as getting rid of extra adjustment for exams, Ofqual said it aimed for results to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 as it clamped down on grade inflation.

GCSE fell this year after grades hit an all-time high in the Covid pandemic. Just over 26 per cent of entries received top grades this year, compared to 28.9 per cent the year before.

Fears have also been sparked this year that students may be forced to quit full-time education to work after their GCSEs due to the cost of living crisis.

GCSE results were lower than last year but higher than before the Covid pandemic (PA)

Mr Barton from ASCL said it was also important to keep an eye on the impact of the rising cost of living on students, but said it would be difficult to start using exam mitigations to help with this.

“We might end up in an endless cycle of attempting to mitigate for varying levels of poverty every year,” he told The Independent.

The Department for Education has been approached for comment.