GCSEs: Results down from 2021 record high, but remain above pre-pandemic levels

Students across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland received their GCSE results today, 25 August.

Grades are down from 2021’s record highs, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

This year’s cohort of students are the first in three years to receive results after sitting exams, whereas grades were determined by teachers in 2020 and 2021.

Figures from the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) showed top grades of 7/A have fallen from 28.9 per cent in 2021 to 26.3 per cent this year, a drop of 2.6 percentage points, but higher than 2019’s equivalent figure of 20.8 per cent.

