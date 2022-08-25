GCSE Results: 92-year-old pensioner reveals maths result on air

A 92-year-old has revealed his maths GCSE result on air to BBC Breakfast’s presenters on Thursday, 25 August.

Derek Skipper took a free maths course offered by his local authority that he first took in 1946, just after the Second World War.

“I was a little bit worried last night, because now I knew I was coming on camera I thought, boy oh boy it’s going to be a short interview if I’ve failed,” Skipper said.

The pensioner announced he was “delighted” to have gotten the highest mark possible in his exam.

Sign up for our newsletters.