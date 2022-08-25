GSCE results: Boris Johnson praises students’ ‘indefatigable hard work’

Boris Johnson has congratulated those receiving their GCSE results today (25 August), praising students for their “indefatigable hard work.”

In a video message, the prime minister said: “I know how tough things have been over the last few years, couple of years in education, and I know that Covid hasn’t made things easy.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who has helped, all your teachers, the parents ... you should be really really proud.”

Overall, GCSE grades fell from an all-time high during the Covid-19 pandemic.

