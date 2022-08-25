Will Quince said it was “very much part of the plan” for GCSE results to be lower in 2022.

“We recognise the fact that young people have faced huge disruption over the past couple of years, and so there are adaptations in place,” the schools minister said.

While speaking with Kay Burley on Sky News, Quince said that Ofqual have reflected these adaptations in their grading of the exams this year.

In 2021 the overall pass rate and top marks reached an all-time high, when marks were instead awarded by teachers.

