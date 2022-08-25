In Pictures: Youngsters celebrate GCSE results
It had been expected that grades would drop below last year.
Teenagers across the UK are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.
Top grades are down on last year but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.
In 2021, the proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades surged to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19 and pupils were given results determined by their teachers.
Similar to the pattern with A-level results, published last week, it had been expected that GCSE grades would drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019 as students returned to sitting exams for the first time in three years.
