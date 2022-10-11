Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Oliver has said children are coming to school with empty lunchboxes and no money for food as he called for more vulnerable pupils to qualify for free meals.

The chef called on the Conservative party to show “more kindness” as he warned hundreds of thousands of children were struggling from being excluded from the scheme.

It comes as a joint campaign by The Independent and The Food Foundation is calling on the government to give meals to all schoolchildren living in poverty but who are not currently eligible. Currently, households must earn under £7,400 a year - excluding benefits - to receive free school meals.

Around 800,000 children living in poverty are believed to be shut out from the scheme.

Oliver has called for more children to be covered by free school meals, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the issue centred around “the most vulnerable kids”.

“We are talking about how bad is bad, the most vulnerable in society,” he said on Tuesday. “So you could be on benefits and still not get those free school meals.”

The chef added: “What we have now is a situation where kids are coming in with nothing. They've got nothing on their card. They've got nothing in their lunch box.”

A joint investigation by The Independent and The Evening Standard has revealed children were even stealing from shops and the school canteen as they struggled for food in the cost of living crisis.

Oliver said around 800,000 children should be getting free school meals who are not. “And the pressure on those parents are profound,” he said.

The chef said it was important for all pupils to be fed and ready for the school day to help them learn equally.

He said it was an issue of “fairness” if there are children “bouncing off the walls” because they had just had an energy drink for breakfast or asleep in class because they had not eaten at all.

More follows....