Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Jamie Oliver says ‘children coming to school with empty lunchboxes’ in free meals plea

The Independent and the Food Foundation is calling for free school meals for all children in poverty

Zoe Tidman
Tuesday 11 October 2022 08:41
Comments
<p>Jamie Oliver has called for more children to be eligible for free school meals</p>

Jamie Oliver has called for more children to be eligible for free school meals

(AFP via Getty Images)

Jamie Oliver has said children are coming to school with empty lunchboxes and no money for food as he called for more vulnerable pupils to qualify for free meals.

The chef called on the Conservative party to show “more kindness” as he warned hundreds of thousands of children were struggling from being excluded from the scheme.

It comes as a joint campaign by The Independent and The Food Foundation is calling on the government to give meals to all schoolchildren living in poverty but who are not currently eligible. Currently, households must earn under £7,400 a year - excluding benefits - to receive free school meals.

Around 800,000 children living in poverty are believed to be shut out from the scheme.

Have you been affected by this story? Get in touch with zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

Recommended

Oliver has called for more children to be covered by free school meals, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the issue centred around “the most vulnerable kids”.

“We are talking about how bad is bad, the most vulnerable in society,” he said on Tuesday. “So you could be on benefits and still not get those free school meals.”

The chef added: “What we have now is a situation where kids are coming in with nothing. They've got nothing on their card. They've got nothing in their lunch box.”

A joint investigation by The Independent and The Evening Standard has revealed children were even stealing from shops and the school canteen as they struggled for food in the cost of living crisis.

Oliver said around 800,000 children should be getting free school meals who are not. “And the pressure on those parents are profound,” he said.

The chef said it was important for all pupils to be fed and ready for the school day to help them learn equally.

Recommended

He said it was an issue of “fairness” if there are children “bouncing off the walls” because they had just had an energy drink for breakfast or asleep in class because they had not eaten at all.

More follows....

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in