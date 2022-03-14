Primary school children should be taught about misogyny, Sadiq Khan says

Boys in primary school should be taught about misogyny so they can learn the importance of respecting women and girls, Sadiq Khan has said.

The mayor of London believes his new campaign could influence boys and men to call out sexism when they see and hear it among their peers.

He also reiterated his call for misogyny to be made a hate crime.

Mr Khan told Good Morning Britain (GMB) that it’s “important” that education about misogyny “starts at a young age” so that boys can learn that “sometimes inappropriate attitudes lead to inappropriate behaviour.”

A number of football clubs in London are also supporting the campaign by displaying its posters in their stadiums, to encourage people to take a stand against sexism.

The posters are displayed in the men’s toilets of some clubs such as Crystal Palace, which will be playing Manchester City on Monday. During half-time, City Hall’s campaign video will be premiered.

A scene in the campaign video shows an erratic man harassing a woman outside a shop at night while all but one of his friends laugh as she becomes visibly upset.

Mr Khan told the GMB hosts that, some years ago, it was legal to “upskirt” – take a photo up someone’s skirt – an act that is now a crime but is “still a common experience”.

The mayor, as part of his campaign, visited Crystal Palace FC’s stadium Selhurst Park in south London, where he met manager Patrick Vieira.

Crystal Palace FC’s Selhurst Park stadium in south London (Getty Images)

At the stadium, Mr Khan said: “The reality is what can often begin as inappropriate attitudes and inappropriate behaviour can lead towards violence against women and girls.

“It’s heartbreaking that over the last 12 months across our country 127 women have lost their lives at the hands of men.

“And this campaign is about making sure we, as men, aren’t bystanders when you know some of our mates may be acting inappropriately.”

The campaign bears the message: “Male violence against women and girls starts with words. If you see it happening, have a word with yourself, then your mates.”

Last year saw the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, the suspected murder-suicide of Gracie Spinks, and the deaths of police community support officer Julia James and teacher Sabina Nessa.

Sarah Everard was kidnapped, raped and murdered by police officer Wayne Couzens (Family handout/PA)

Mr Khan said: “The awful abduction and murder of Sarah Everard brought to the fore what many women and girls experience on a daily basis, which is sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, violence.

“Many women across our country, including in London, don’t go out at certain times of the day because they’re worried for their safety, they wear different footwear because they need to run quickly if they’re being chased, and there are certain parts of our city they don’t go to.”

He went on: “That can’t be right in the most progressive, greatest city in the world.

“We’ve got to start in primary schools in relation to relationship education for boys. What is a healthy relationship? What is appropriate and inappropriate attitudes and behaviour?”

Research by UN Women UK shows 71 per cent of women have experienced some form of sexual harassment in a public space.