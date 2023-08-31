Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Voices Dispatches email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

More than 100 schools, nurseries and colleges in England have been ordered to close classrooms and buildings that contain a type of concrete that is prone to collapse, with some forced to shut completely.

With just days to go until pupils return from summer holidays, schools across the country have been told to immediately shut buildings with aerated concrete, meaning thousands of pupils could start the term online.

Some schools have even been told they will need to close entirely, needing to “either fully or partially relocate” to alternative accommodation while safety measures are installed, as teaching unions slammed the situation as “nothing short of a scandal.”

RAAC is a lightweight building material used up to the mid-1980s but has since been assessed to be at risk of collapse.

Some schools will need to “either fully or partially relocate” to alternative accommodation while safety measures are installed (PA)

Earlier this week, an educational trust was fined £80,000 after 15 schoolchildren and their teacher were injured when their classroom ceiling collapsed during a lesson. Tables and chairs being stored in the attic above fell on fifteen Year 3 pupils, aged between seven and eight, and their teacher when the ceiling fell in at Rosemead Preparatory School in Dulwich, London, in November 2021.

Similarly, Bradford Council confirmed that at least eight teaching spaces at Crossflatts Primary and Eldwick Primary had closed, with the National Audit Office (NAO) assessing the risk of injury or death from the collapse of a school building as “very likely and critical.”

“Following careful analysis of new cases, the Department is taking the precautionary and proactive step to change its approach to RAAC in education settings, including schools”, a DfE statement read.

“This decision has been made with an abundance of caution and to prioritise safety of children, pupils, and staff ahead of the start of the new term.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said telling schools to vacate areas containing reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is “the right thing to do for both pupils and staff”, insisting the plans would “minimise the impact on pupil learning.”

“Nothing is more important than making sure children and staff are safe in schools and colleges, which is why we are acting on new evidence about RAAC now, ahead of the start of term,” Ms Keegan said in a statement.

“We must take a cautious approach because that is the right thing to do for both pupils and staff.

“The plan we have set out will minimise the impact on pupil learning and provide schools with the right funding and support they need to put mitigations in place to deal with RAAC.”

Elsewhere, Unison public service union’s head of education labelled the situation “nothing short of a scandal”, warning that waiting until the “eleventh hour” will create “turmoil.”

“The DfE and government have squandered valuable months hiding this crisis when they should have been fixing dangerous school buildings”, Mike Short said.

“The schools minister even broke his own promise to publish information about at-risk properties before parliament’s summer recess.

“To wait until the eleventh hour as schools are preparing for a new academic year will create turmoil for thousands of families. And this could just be the tip of the iceberg.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, described the news as “shocking”, but “not hugely surprising.”

“What we are seeing here are the very real consequences of a decade of swingeing cuts to spending on school buildings,” Mr Whiteman said.

“The government is right to put the safety of pupils and staff first - if the safety of buildings cannot be guaranteed, there is no choice but to close them so urgent building work can take place.

“But there is no escaping the fact that the timing of this couldn’t be worse, with children due to return from the summer holidays next week.”

Meanwhile, Association of School and College Leaders policy director Julie McCulloch said the government had been too slow to respond.

“The danger of structural failure in school buildings where this type of concrete was used in construction has been known since at least 2018”, Ms McCulloch said.

“The Department for Education’s own annual report last year identified the condition of school buildings as one of six ‘significant risks’ it was managing, describing this risk as ‘critical - very likely’ and ‘worsening’.

“It has taken the government far too long to act on a risk of this seriousness.”