Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Grant Shapps has been announced as the surprise replacement for Ben Wallace as defence secretary, as Rishi Sunak reveals a mini-shuffle of his cabinet.

The energy secretary takes over after Mr Wallace officially stepped down on Thursday, warning the prime minister not to “hollow out” defence spending.

Armed Forces minister James Heappey and Treasury secretary John Glen had been heavily linked with the role in recent tweeks – but Mr Shapps emerged as the shock favourite early this morning.

It is Mr Shapps’s fifth cabinet job in less than a year, having assumed a series of jobs in the whirlwind of Boris Johnson’s final months and Liz Truss’s short-lived spell at No 10.

He said he was “honoured” to succeed Mr Wallace and paid tribute to the “enormous contribution” he had made to UK’s security over the past four years in the job.

Mr Shapps said he was “looking forward to working with the brave men and women of our Armed Forces” and “continuing the UK’s support for Ukraine in their fight against Putin’s barbaric invasion”.

Mr Wallace revealed last month he wanted to quit Westminster and would resign at the next reshuffle. He officially stepped down on Thursday – saying he had put the MoD “back on the path to being world class”.

The outgoing defence chief had a parting message for Mr Sunak on defence spending. “I know you agree with me that we must not return to the days where defence was viewed as a discretionary spend by government and savings were achieved by hollowing out,” he said in his letter.

Warning the PM not to cut the budget, Mr Wallace added: “I genuinely believe that over the next decade the world will get more insecure and more unstable. We both share the belief that now is the time to invest.”

Grant Shapps made a visit to a Ukrainian power station last week (PA Media)

Mr Johnson paid tribute to outgoing defence secretary – and praised Mr Shapps as his successor. “Sad to see departure of my friend Ben Wallace,” said the ex-PM. “A fine defence secretary who got so many calls right, especially on Ukraine. Grant Shapps is an excellent choice to succeed him.”

Labour’s shadow defence secretary John Healey congratulated Mr Shapps – but warned he was taking charge after more than a decade of Conservative failure.

“The first duty of any government is to keep our country safe and I will always work with the new defence secretary on this basis, especially on Ukraine,” he tweeted. “But after 13 years of Tory defence failures, a change at the top will not change this record.”

The Liberal Democrats said Mr Sunak had appointed a “yes man” in a crucial role – and pointed out that Mr Shapps had said in his failed Conservative leadership campaign that he thought our armed forces should be strengthened.

The party’s defence spokesperson Richard Foord said: "At a time when the armed forces need someone to stand up for them, Rishi Sunak has appointed a yes-man. This is Shapps’ fifth cabinet role in less than a year. The Conservative government merry-go-round has to stop.”

Recommended MPs call for magic mushrooms and psychedelic drugs to be downgraded

More follows…