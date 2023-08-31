Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of contention for Nato’s top job (Kirsty O’Connor, PA) (PA Wire)

Ben Wallace will reportedly be replaced as defence secretary today as Rishi Sunak carries out a mini-reshuffle of his top team.

Mr Wallace, the MP for Wyre and Preston North, has been in the role since 2019 and has overseen the withdrawal of British troops from Afghanistan and the UK’s response to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier in the summer Mr Wallace said that he would stand down as an MP at the next election and that he expected to be replaced in the prime minister’s next reshuffle.

Reports say Mr Sunak will choose Mr Wallace’s successor as defence secretary later today.

Jeremy Quin, the Cabinet Office minister, John Glen, the Treasury minister, and defence minister James Heappey have been linked with the job.

Others in the frame include Liam Fox, who previously served in the role and Grant Shapps, the current energy secretary.