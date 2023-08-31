UK politics live: Cabinet reshuffle expected as Sunak to announce Wallace replacement
Ben Wallace expected to be replaced as defence secretary after announcing departure from politics earlier in the year
Ben Wallace will reportedly be replaced as defence secretary today as Rishi Sunak carries out a mini-reshuffle of his top team.
Mr Wallace, the MP for Wyre and Preston North, has been in the role since 2019 and has overseen the withdrawal of British troops from Afghanistan and the UK’s response to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier in the summer Mr Wallace said that he would stand down as an MP at the next election and that he expected to be replaced in the prime minister’s next reshuffle.
Reports say Mr Sunak will choose Mr Wallace’s successor as defence secretary later today.
Jeremy Quin, the Cabinet Office minister, John Glen, the Treasury minister, and defence minister James Heappey have been linked with the job.
Others in the frame include Liam Fox, who previously served in the role and Grant Shapps, the current energy secretary.
After weeks of speculation over who might replace Mr Wallace, the BBC and multiple newspapers are reporting the prime minister will on Thursday appoint a new defence secretary.
Armed forces minister James Heappey and chief secretary to the Treasury John Glen have both been linked with the role.
The Daily Telegraph also suggested former defence secretary Liam Fox is a possibility.
Dr Fox, who served in the role under prime minister David Cameron between 2010 and 2011, was forced to resign after allowing his friend and best man Adam Werritty to take on an unofficial and undeclared role as his adviser.
The senior Tory MP backed Mr Sunak in last summer’s Conservative leadership race.
Adam Forrest takes a closer look at the favourites to replace Mr Wallace:
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
Ben Wallace is expected to be replaced as defence secretary - we’ll be covering this story and others from Westminster and elsewhere.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
