Criminals will be forced into the dock for sentencing hearings under laws being rolled out in the wake of Lucy Letby’s conviction.

Judges will be given the power to order an offender to attend a sentencing hearing, including by force if necessary, under plans announced by the Ministry of Justice.

The law change is being rolled out in the wake of the serial killer nurse’s conviction for murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others.

She refused to appear in court for her sentencing, prompting renewed calls for ministers to speed up a promised change in the law to force criminals into the dock.

Announcing the reform on Wednesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “It is unacceptable that some of the country’s most horrendous criminals have refused to face their victims in court.

“They cannot and should not be allowed to take the coward’s way out.

“That’s why we are giving judges the power to order vile offenders to attend their sentencing hearings, with those who refuse facing being forced into the dock or spending longer behind bars.”

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk told ITV News the law was being changed to ensure “natural justice, because for many victims, they will never be able to sleep peacefully again because their lives have been shattered by what the offender has done”.

He added: “It is only right that as the offender is trying to get to sleep that they hear society’s condemnation expressed through the sentencing remarks of the judge ringing through their ears.”

Letby’s refusal to turn up for sentencing followed former justice secretary Dominic Raab promising to act after the non-attendance of the killers of schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Zara Aleena and Sabina Nessa.

Thomas Cashman was jailed for life with a minimum term of 42 years for fatally shooting nine-year-old Olivia at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, while pursuing a fellow drug dealer.

Sex attacker Jordan McSweeney murdered 35-year-old law graduate Ms Aleena as she walked home in Ilford, east London, and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 38 years.

Koci Selamaj received life with at least 36 years behind bars for murdering primary school teacher Ms Nessa after travelling to London to carry out an attack on a random woman.

All refused to appear in court for sentencing, with their punishments being handed down in their absence.

Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel called for the law to be changed to make sure criminals are forced to appear, saying Cashman’s absence was “like a kick in the teeth”.