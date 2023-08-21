For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Serial killer nurse Lucy Letby has been sentenced to spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of murdering seven newborn babies on a neonatal hospital unit.

The 33-year-old deliberately injected infants with air, force-fed others milk, or poisoned them with insulin when she was working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Letby, who refused to appear in the dock for her sentencing on Monday, had also been convicted of trying to kill six other infants between June 2015 and June 2016. She was found not guilty on two counts of attempted murder and the jury could not reach verdicts on another six counts of the same charge.

Lucy Letby targeted the babies between June 2015 and June 2016 (Chester Standard/SWNS)

Passing sentence, Judge Mr Justice Goss said the nurse showed a “malevolence bordering on sadism”. He said: “You deliberately harmed them intending to kill them. In your evidence, you said that hurting a baby is completely against everything that being a nurse is, as indeed it should be.”

“There was premeditation, calculation and cunning in your actions. You specifically targeted twins, and laterally triplets. This was a cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder.”

Her convictions make her the UK’s most prolific child serial killer in modern times and she is only the fourth female defendant in British history to be given a “whole life order”. She joins the ranks of Rose West, serial killer Joanna Dennehy, and the late Moors murderer Myra Hindley to be given a sentence of life in prison without parole.

Her parents were absent from the court during the sentencing on Monday but more than a dozen relatives of Letby’s victims sat in the public gallery and eight jurors returned to see the sentencing.

The court heard victim impact statements from the parents of a number the children Letby killed. They told her “you are nothing” and “you are evil” as the serial child murderer refused to appear in court for sentencing.

In one statement read to the court, the mother of Child A, who was murdered by Letby, and Child B, who she attempted to kill, said: “You thought it was your right to play God with our children’s lives.”

Letby did not appear in court for her sentencing hearing (PA Media)

The government has ordered an independent inquiry into the circumstances behind the murders, however some of the grieving families of Letby’s victims have said that the investigation should be upgraded to one with statutory powers that would compel witnesses to attend by law.

The families join senior doctors and MPs who want a full public inquiry, amid fears that the inquiry currently lacks the powers needed to probe potential failings made by the NHS trust.

Police detectives are reviewing the care of all babies admitted to hospital while Letby was working as a neonatal nurse. The review will include her work at Liverpool Women’s Hospital in 2012 and 2015.

The childish killer

Photos of Letby’s bedroom in Chester were shared during the trial (PA)

A Post-it note found at Letby’s home reads: ‘I did this’ (PA)

Described as “beige” by a deputy senior investigating officer on the case, Letby did not come across as someone capable of her horrific crimes.

“There isn’t anything outstanding or outrageous that we found about her as a person. And I think that has come across during the trial in that she was an average nurse,” officer Nicola Evans said.

Letby was born in Hereford in January 1990, the only child of John and Susan Letby. She attended the local comprehensive school before enrolling in nursing at the University of Chester.

Images of her bedroom, shown to the jury during the trial, paint a picture of a normal, if childish, twenty-something. Two teddy bears are shown placed on a duvet cover bearing the motif Sweet Dreams.

Framed pictures containing the slogans ‘Shine Bright Like A Diamond’ and ‘Leave Sparkles Wherever You Go’ were hung on her bedroom walls, while a pink and white dressing gown lay on the floor.

It was in her unassuming 2016 diary - the cover of which pictured a cute toy dog clutching a flower - that the police made a crucial discovery. A Post-it note covered in Letby’s handwritten thoughts, which read: “I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough”, “I can’t do this any more”, “I am evil I did this”.

The defence insisted the notes merely showed Letby’s “anguish not guilt” but detective superintendent Paul Hughes of Cheshire Police speculated: “Did she want it [the note] found? Did she just want to write it down or did she want to tell the world that she was evil, and she did this? Did she want the notoriety that she’s got?”

Failure to act

Doctor who helped catch Lucy Letby describes seeing her stood over sick baby

Letby targeted the babies between June 2015 and June 2016, when they were dying or suddenly collapsing at five times the normal annual rate.

The neonatal unit’s lead consultant Dr Stephen Brearey was prompted to investigate when three babies died within the space of two weeks in June 2015. An initial staffing analysis revealed that Letby had been on duty for all three deaths.

When two more baby deaths followed in October of that year, with Letby on shift for both of them, Dr Brearey started to suspect foul play. He raised his concerns with the director of nursing, he said, but didn’t hear anything back.

Other babies suffered non-fatal collapses with apparently no explanation and Dr Brearey decided to request an urgent meeting. No action was taken against Letby, who was allowed to continue work. Then in June 2016 another baby collapsed and two others died. Dr Brearey told the BBC it was then that he demanded Letby be taken off duty. This eventually happened and the suspicious deaths stopped.

However senior management was not convinced that Letby was behind the deaths. In 2017, consultants within the neonatal unit were reportedly told they must apologise to Letby and told to attend mediation sessions with her.

In a letter published by the BBC doctors were forced to tell Letby they were “very sorry for the stress and upset that you have experienced in the last year”.

Documents seen by The Sunday Times reportedly reveal that the hospital also apologised to the nurse for her treatment and offered to support her with a master’s degree or an advanced neonatal course.

The police were eventually brought in to investigate in March 2017, arresting Letby at her home in Chester on July 3.

The missing motive

The moment when Letby was arrested (PA Media)

Over the course of the trial, the prosecution claimed that Letby had had a romantic attachment to a married registrar at the hospital. Handwritten notes found at her home stated that she “loved” the doctor, although she denied that the pair were having an affair - insisting that they were just friends.

Letby had been on a trip to London with the doctor, gone out for meals with him and searched for his wife’s profile on Facebook. Other colleagues at the hospital noticed their closeness and a friend of Letby’s at work had teased her via text about the friendship, asking if he had asked her to “go commando”.

The relationship fizzled out when Letby was moved into a non-clinical administrative role at the hospital. But the prosecution suggested that Letby may have used murder as a means of attracting the attention of the doctor.

Nick Johnson KC for the prosecution asked her during cross-examination: “Did you enjoy being in these crisis situations with [the doctor]? Did it give you something to talk about and message about, something common you could share?”

“No,” Letby replied, “[The doctor] and I were friends.”

One of the few moments during the trial when Letby became visibly upset was when the doctor walked into the courtroom to give evidence. Letby tried to leave the dock and was consoled by her solicitor.

