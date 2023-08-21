Lucy Letby news – latest: Serial killer nurse ‘refuses to sit in dock’ as she is set to be sentenced
Letby has been convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more
Police footage shows neonatal unit in hospital where Lucy Letby worked
Lucy Letby, the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history, is expected to be told she will spend the rest of her life behind bars when she is sentenced later today.
The nurse murdered seven babies and tried to kill six more while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016.
Letby may attend court although she previously indicated she did not intend to return to the dock, did not want to take any part in her sentencing hearing, and would not follow the hearing via video-link from prison.
Judge Justice Goss said the court has no power to force a defendant to attend a sentencing hearing but a government source suggested “lawful enforcement” could be used as a last resort to ensure Letby attends if it is considered necessary, reasonable and proportionate.
“Lucy Letby should be in court to hear society’s condemnation of the enormity of her crimes, expressed by the judge,” the source told the PA news agency.
“If that requires the use of lawful enforcement, so be it. If she continues to refuse, that will only strengthen our resolve to change the law as soon as we can.”
Calls for judge-led statutory inquiry into Letby’s crimes
The Conservative chairman of the Health Select Committee has called for a judge-led statutory inquiry to examine Letby’s crimes.
Steve Brine expressed concern that the non-statutory independent inquiry, announced by the government, will not have the power to compel witnesses, and could drag on for years and “disappear down a rabbit hole”, he told BBC Radio 4’s Broadcasting House.
Police have also been urged to investigate hospital bosses for potential corporate manslaughter.
The prosecution’s lead medical expert, retired consultant paediatrician Dewi Evans, says he will write to Cheshire Constabulary to ask them to investigate “grossly negligent” bosses for not acting on fears about Letby while she was on a killing spree, the Observer reported.
Government looks at changing law so criminals are compelled to attend sentencing hearings
Justice secretary Alex Chalk said the government is “committed” to changing the law so criminals are compelled to attend their sentencing hearings.
Former justice secretary Robert Buckland called for the sentencing to be played into Letby’s cell if she does not attend, regardless of her wishes, and said she should have to listen to the victim statements from the families of the babies she murdered.
“She needs to hear the victim’s personal statements, as impact statements that will really bring home I think, to the wider world, the appalling devastating impact of the loss of these innocent children, these innocent babies, have had upon dozens of families,” Mr Buckland told GB News.
Government considers using ‘law enforcement’ after Letby indicates reluctance to attend sentencing hearing
Child serial killer nurse expected to face rest of life behind bars in sentencing on Monday
She has joined the list of the UK’s most twisted child killers, including the Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley and the so-called Angel of Death paediatric nurse Beverley Allitt.
Letby convicted on Friday of murder of seven babies and attempted murder of six more during her shifts
Could Lucy Letby have been stopped sooner? The missed opportunities to catch a killer revealed
Serial killer nurse Lucy Letby was free to target babies for nearly a year after she murdered her first patient as hospital leaders repeatedly ignored concerns raised by whistleblowers, The Independent has learned.
Staff raised concerns over three “unexplained” baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital in July 2015 but health chiefs failed to investigate the allegations, several hospital insiders have claimed.
Letby’s murderous rampage had started the month before and she went on to target another 14 infants over the next 12 months. The former nurse, 33, has now been found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others – becoming Britain’s most prolific child killer.
An external review into the hospital, set to be published after the trial, is expected to find multiple failures by the trust’s leadership to act on warnings, The Independent understands.
Could Lucy Letby have been stopped sooner? The missed opportunities to catch killer
External review into the Countess of Chester hospital – which has not yet been published – expected to find multiple failings, The Independent understands
Lucy Letby: Child serial killer nurse to be sentenced
She has joined the list of the UK’s most twisted child killers, including the Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley and the so-called Angel of Death paediatric nurse Beverley Allitt.
Letby, 33, could be handed a whole-life order by judge Mr Justice Goss at Manchester Crown Court.
Whole-life orders are the most severe punishment available in the UK criminal justice system, for those who commit the most serious crimes.
‘Trust me, I’m a nurse’: How Lucy Letby comforted her victims’ parents as she hid evil secret
For a mother whose newborn was gravely ill in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital, she was a ray of light: a calm, comforting nurse who guided her through her most desperate moments as her child lay listless in his cot.
“Trust me, I’m a nurse,” she smiled at her, and the mother did, completely. But within hours, her baby boy was dead, and the nurse in whom she had placed so much trust, who had been by her side through the darkest time of her life, was responsible.
The baby, identified only as Child E, was one of the victims of Lucy Letby, who has been found guilty of seven counts of both murder and attempted murder over the course of 12 months, from June 2015 to June 2016. She was found not guilty of two attempted murder charges, and the jury could not reach verdicts on a further six counts of the same charge.
Lucy Letby verdict: What charges has nurse accused of baby murders been convicted of?
Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of killing seven babies while working in a neonatal unit in Chester.
Letby, 33, from Hereford, had denied murdering seven babies and trying to murder 10 others during the course of her work at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
After a 10-month trial and weeks of deliberation, a jury has now found her guilty of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others.
Carers who kill: Lucy Letby joins a gruesome list of medical monsters, from Harold Shipman to Beverley Allitt
Killer nurse Lucy Letby joins a grim list of medical professionals who exploited their position to harm the vulnerable patients they were supposed to care for.
Letby has been convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others, one of them twice, at a hospital neonatal unit.
Prosecutors said Letby, 33, was a “calculated opportunist” who used the vulnerabilities of premature and sick infants to camouflage her acts.
In 2015 and 2016, there was a significant rise in the number of babies who suffered serious and unexpected collapses in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Below, we look at the most notorious examples of Britain’s medical murderers.
Will Lucy Letby spend the rest of her life in prison?
For such horrific crimes, Letby can only receive a mandatory life sentence and will likely spend the majority of her life behind bars, without the possibility of release, which can be applied in cases of a planned murder of two or more people.
However, there is still uncertainty about what her minimum tariff will be, which is the minimum amount of time she must spend in prison before she is eligible for release.
The starting point for the minimum time served in prison ranges from 15 to 30 years, depending on facts of the offence.
When deciding the sentence, the judge will take into account the aggravating factors as well as Letby’s level of premeditation, along with the fact that the victims were vulnerable newborns.
Letby’s occupation as a nurse at the time of the offences will also be taken into consideration as she abused her role as a public servant.
It is likely she will be placed in HMP Low Newton, a maximum security prison that is home to many of the deadliest female killers in recent history.
