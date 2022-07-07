Tracey Connelly, the mother of Baby P who died after months of abuse, has been freed from jail, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.

Connelly was jailed in 2009 after admitting causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son Peter at their home in Tottenham, north London, in 2007.

Known publicly as Baby P, he had suffered more than 50 injuries, despite being on the at-risk register and receiving 60 visits from social workers, police officers and health professionals over eight months.

Connelly, 40, admitted the offence and was jailed with a minimum term of five years.

Her boyfriend Steven Barker and his brother Jason Owen were convicted of the same offence.

She was released on licence in 2013 but recalled to prison in 2015 for breaching her parole conditions.

Earlier this year, the Parole Board rejected a government challenge against plans to release Connelly.

It prompted justice secretary Dominic Raab to call for a “fundamental overhaul” of the board.

Connelly’s mother, Mary O’Connor, had said she wanted her daughter to stay in prison for the rest of her life for her part in the toddler’s death.

Peter was twice admitted to hospital and a medical report concluded he was the victim of systematic abuse, but he was never removed from Connelly’s care.