The mother of Baby P is set to be freed from prison after the government's challenge to the Parole Board to keep her behind bars was rejected.

Tracey Connelly was jailed in 2009 for causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son Peter on 3 August 2007.

Peter was subjected to more than 50 injuries over an eight month period, despite receiving 60 visits from social workers, police officers and health professionals.

