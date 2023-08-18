Lucy Letby police to review care of 4,000 babies where killer nurse worked

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police will review the care of 4,000 babies in hospitals where killer nurse Lucy Letby worked.

The neonatal nurse has been found guilty of murdering seven newborn babies at Countess of Chester hospital, making her one of Britain’s most prolific child serial killers.

The 33-year-old deliberately injected infants with air or poisoned them with insulin between June 2015 and 2016. Other babies, who had often been born prematurely or had specific vulnerable needs, were harmed by being fed excessive amounts of milk while one was physically assaulted.

The cases under review cover her spell at the Countess of Chester Hospital from January 2012 to the end of June 2016, and includes two work placements at Liverpool Women’s Hospital in 2012 and 2015.

Cheshire Police emphasised that only those cases highlighted as medically concerning would be investigated further, adding that the review at Liverpool Women’s Hospital does not involve any deaths.

“This does not mean we are investigating all 4,000,” said senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes.

“It just means that we are committed to a thorough review of every admission from a medical perspective, to ensure that nothing is missed throughout the entirety of her employment as a nurse.”

He added: “We would be foolish if we were to think we have gathered all cases that Lucy Letby could have touched in one go. We are proud of our investigation but we are not that good to say we have got everything in one go.

“So we are committed to doing an overarching investigation looking at every single baby’s admission into neonatal unit for the entire footprint that Lucy Letby has been employed.

“There are some cases which have been initially highlighted to us at the moment as concerning by an independent review, and those parents have been informed about where we are with that investigation and are being supported.”

Letby was not in the dock when the jury returned their final verdicts on Friday after 22 days and more than 100 hours of deliberation. While her parents were also absent from the court, families of the victims were in the public gallery.

More follows...