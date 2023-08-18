This is the key evidence that was presented in the trial of Lucy Letby, a nurse who murdered seven babies and was convicted of the attempted murders of six others between June 2015 and June 2016.

Letby, 33, killed her infant victims by purposefully injecting them with air or poisoning them with insulin while working at the Countess of Chester hospital.

Evidence presented during the trial included a note found at Letby’s home after her arrest, on which she had written, “I am evil, I did this”.

Letby also kept pictures of a sympathy card she wrote to the parents of Baby I, whom she murdered in October 2015.