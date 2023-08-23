Lucy Letby news – latest: Whistleblower hits out at NHS failings after concerns about killer nurse ignored
Warning: distressing content. Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more
A lead consultant who first raised suspicions about serial killer Lucy Letby in October 2015 has said it is “common” for those who voice concerns in the NHS to be seen as a “problem”.
Dr Stephen Brearey has called for hospital managers to be held accountable in the same way as doctors and nurses, after Letby was allowed to continue in her role until June 2016 despite the concerns of clinicians.
The refusal of the killer nurse to attend her sentencing has produced widespread support for a change in the law, with the justice secretary vowing to bring forward amendments “at the earliest opportunity”.
Letby was sentenced to spend the rest of her life in prison on Monday after being found guilty of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder six others, but did not appear in the dock to hear the sentence handed down, the judge’s remarks or any of the statements from the victims’ families.
It sparked a widespread outrage as several British newspaper, used the editorials to rally in support of change, arguing that the worst offenders like Letby “should be forced to appear in court to witness the impact of their crimes”.
Judge Mr Justice Goss said Letby will be sent written copies of the victim impact statements read out during her sentencing.
‘NHS managers should be held accountable in the same way medics are’
NHS managers should be held accountable in the same way that medics are, suggested one of the NHS consultants, Dr Stephen Brearey.
Asked if he would like to see regulation of hospital administrators, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Absolutely. Because doctors and nurses all have their regulatory bodies that we have to answer to.
“And quite often we’ll see senior managers who have no apparent accountability for what they do in our trusts, and they move to other trusts, and you worry about their future actions.
“There doesn’t seem to be any system to make them accountable and for them to justify their actions in a systematic way.” The government will hold an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Lucy Letby’s crimes to ensure “vital lessons are learned”.
However, Dr Brearey said he would like to see a statutory inquiry.
Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital in a rare case that has shocked the nation.
An independent inquiry has been set up to understand how Letby was able to carry out the killings and attempt six others before being reported to the police.
The reasons why Letby, a neonatal nurse, committed the murders may never be fully understood, although prosecutors and other experts told jurors during her trial of several possible motivations.
Here, The Independent takes a look at some of the main theories discussed in court.
Prosecutors put forward several possible motives as to why Letby murdered babies
Lucy Letby’s former boss referred to nursing regulator
The nursing regulator for the UK has confirmed it is looking into claims against Lucy Letby’s former boss, Alison Kelly.
Ms Kelly, who was director of nursing at the Countess of Chester Hospital before leaving in 2021, has been suspended from her current role, nursing director at the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust in Salford, after she was accused of ignoring concerns about Letby.
The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said she has now been referred to the fitness to practise process.
Ms Kelly’s referral had been paused pending the outcome of the trial at the request of the police.
The regulator will now investigate and take action if necessary.
The crimes of child serial killer Lucy Letby will be examined in a public inquiry.
The Government ordered a probe after the nurse was last week found guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to murder six more.
It will investigate the events on the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016 to ensure “vital lessons are learned”, ministers said.
But concerns have been raised over the decision not to put the probe on a statutory footing, with pressure growing on the Government to strengthen it.
Read the full report below.
The Government is under mounting pressure to upgrade the public probe, which it ordered last week on a non-statutory basis.
While many people might be asking specific, searching questions about why nurse Lucy Letby murdered so many babies in her care, as a feminist and psychologist I am struck by the way misogyny and gender roles mean that we struggle to see women as violent or abusive at all.
I am a firm believer that everything we do is a choice. Everything from whether we put the shopping trolley back where it belongs – to whether we harm, abuse, even kill another human being.
We all make choices every moment of every day.
But what happens when the same misogyny which harms women every day also positions them as incapable of committing violent acts, abuses – even murders?
And what happens when gender role stereotypes are so powerful that they hide women’s choices to harm others?
Read the full article by Jessica Taylor below.
Why do so many of my sister feminists assume that if a woman commits a terrible crime, a man must have made her do it, asks doctor Jessica Taylor. Because of the misogyny that still portrays us as healers and huggers, incapable of violent murder…
“It can’t be Lucy - not nice Lucy.”
These were the now-chilling words of a doctor faced with yet another devasting and inexplicable death of a baby on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital.
But despite her “beige” appearance, it was Lucy Letby behind that and other deaths - a “cruel and calculating” killer of children, hiding in plain sight.
Read full report below.
Horrified families left asking what drove Letby to commit her appalling crimes as 33 year-old jailed for the rest of her life, Tara Cobham writes
Lucy Letby’s former boss, who has been accused of “ignoring” concerns about the serial killer nurse, is being investigated by the nursing watchdog.
Alison Kelly, who was director of nursing at the Countess of Chester Hospital before leaving in 2021, has been suspended from her current role as nursing director at the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust in Salford.
Letby, Britain’s most prolific child serial killer, was on Monday handed a whole life prison sentence for murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more in 2015 and 2016 while working at the hospital.
Now, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has confirmed that her former boss, Ms Kelly, has been referred for a fitness to practise investigation.
Read the full report below.
The Nursing and Midwifery Council will investigate Alison Kelly former chief nurse of Letby's hospital
Lucy Letby murdered five babies between June and October 2015. At that point, the lead consultant on the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit, Dr Stephen Brearey, raised concerns about her.
Her final two victims – and this does not include the further six counts of attempted murder of which she has been convicted – she murdered in June 2016. It was 2017 before anybody had contacted the police.
It is impossible to imagine the pain and suffering of these babies’ parents. It might be possible, however, to think that the parents of her final two victims will spend the rest of their lives suffering even more than the rest. They will know that what happened to their babies could have – and should have – been prevented. That suspicions had already been raised – and had lingered for almost a full year.
Read The Independent's editorial below.
Editorial: The protection of patients should never be sacrificed to protect the image of a hospital. The NHS is a service, not a business
Hospital bosses risk prosecution if they ignored warnings
Bosses at the hospital where Lucy Letby murdered seven babies should be prosecuted if they ignored warnings, MPs and campaigners have said.
Sir Robert Buckland, the former justice secretary, said police should consider whether gross negligence or corporate manslaughter charges were required.
Speaking to The Telegraph, Sir Robert said: "My general view is leave no stone unturned and provide the families with full accountability.
“That’s the least the families deserve bearing in mind the hell they’ve been through and that they’re still going through.
“If police haven’t looked at whether there could be corporate manslaughter charges or even individual gross negligence manslaughter charges, then I think they should consider whether that is appropriate.”
Judge Rinder has called for a law change following the refusal of Lucy Letby to attend her sentencing hearing and listen to the “unbearable pain of her victims”.
Letby did not leave her cell on Monday as she was given a whole-life sentence in prison for the murder of seven babies and the attempted murders of six more.
Former barrister Robert Rinder, 45, who had a hit TV show from 2014 to 2020 during which he passed judgement on small claims court cases, tweeted: “Families of children murdered by Lucy Letby gave impact statements today.
“They could not direct them at the nurse who killed their babies b/c Letby was allowed to stay away & not hear the unbearable pain of her victims. Her absence was lawful. It’s time to change that law. Now.”
Read the full report below.
The killers of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Zara Aleena and Sabina Nessa have also not attended sentencing hearings