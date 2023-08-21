For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nurse Lucy Letby, the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history, will die in prison after being sentenced to a whole life order.

Judge Mr Justice Goss handed the baby murderer the rare sentence, which is life imprisonment with no possibility of release, at Manchester Crown Court on Monday. It comes after the serial killer nurse cemented herself as one of Britain’s worst criminals on Friday when she was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others.

Following a nine-month trial and over three weeks of deliberations, a jury found her guilty of 14 of the 22 counts she faced, after she embarked on a campaign of horror at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

Lucy Letby was jailed for life, and given a whole life order (PA Media)

The jury found her not guilty on two counts of attempted murder and could not reach verdicts on a further six of the same charge.

During that period, she deliberately poisoned babies with insulin, overfed them with milk and fatally injected some with air while working as a nurse in the neonatal unit.

For such horrific crimes, Letby could only receive a mandatory life sentence. She was remanded in custody over the weekend and sentenced to a whole life order on Monday, which means she will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

While it has not been confirmed, Letby could be placed in HMP Low Newton, a maximum security prison that is home to many of the deadliest female killers in recent history.

Letby is likely to be held at maximum security prison HMP Low Newton (Chester Standard/SWNS)

HMP Low Newton has housed infamous killers (@HMPLowNewton)

The jail, which was opened in 1965, has housed Britain’s youngest female murderer Sharon Carr, as well as Baby P’s mother Tracey Connelly. Dubbed ‘The Devil’s Daughter’, Carr murdered an 18-year-old woman after picking her out at random when she was just 12 years old.

The prison’s most infamous inmate was ‘House of Horrors’ killer Rosemary West, who sexually abused and murdered 10 women and children alongside her husband Fred West.

She was eventually moved from HMP Low Newton in 2019, after another vicious killer, Joanna Dennehy, allegedly threatened to kill her.

Rosemary West, pictured with husband Fred, was a former inmate of HMP Low Newton (PA)

Dennehy remains at the prison, where she is serving a sentence for the murder of three men following a two-week killing spree. She dumped their bodies in ditches outside Peterborough.

Located in the village of Brasside near Durham, the prison accepts female inmates from across the north of England and holds a number of lifers and juvenile prisoners.

HMP Low Newton, which was opened in 1965, has housed Baby P’s mother Tracey Connelly (PA Wire)

An Independent Monitoring Board report, published in 2021, found that lessons and workshops had been axed due to problems with a leaking roof, while an entire block was due for demolition after failing health and safety checks.

Not all aspects of prison life were negative, however, with inmates given the chance to have DVD nights and buy clothes from a fashion store. Staff were reported to be “friendly”.

Even the food was reported to be “nutritious, well cooked and of good variety”, with inmates offered a selection of hot meals and packed lunches.

Dubbed ‘The Devil’s Daughter’, Sharon Carr murdered an 18-year-old woman after picking her out at random when she was just 12 years old (PA)

Violence occasionally breaks out among prisoners and staff, while the board expressed concern that around 40 per cent of inmates suffered mental health problems.

HMP Low Newton is also home to the ‘Primrose Project’, which is designed to treat women with “dangerous and severe personality disorders”, and is the only prison in the UK with such a unit.

The service has 12 places for female offenders who are at a high risk of harm in England and Wales but can only accommodate one restricted-status woman at a time.

Joanna Dennehy remains at the prison, where she is serving a sentence for the murder of three men following a two-week killing spree (Cambridgeshire Police)

Entry criteria include a current offence of violence against the person, presenting a high risk of committing another serious offence, and likely to have a severe form of personality disorder.

Among the treatment options are sessions with a psychiatrist, art therapy, and acupuncture.

The Primrose Service won World Health Organisation(WHO) award in 2009 for high quality of service provided to female prisoners.