Lucy Letby voices ‘concerns’ over baby deaths during chilling police interview

Lucy Letby voiced concerns to officers about the high number of baby deaths in the neonatal ward, footage of her police interview shows.

Letby has today been found guilty of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six other babies at The Countess of Cheshire Hospital where she worked as a nurse.

In footage of the interview filmed on 3 July, Letby is asked: “Did you have any concerns that there was a rise in mortality rate?”

Letby replies: “Yes”.

When the officer asks the former nurse to tell her what concerns she had, she replies: “We all just noticed as a team in general, the nursing staff, that this was a rise compared to previous years.”